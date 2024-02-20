Ankle sprains in football: Recovery time, symptoms, diagnosis and everything else you need to know

An ankle sprain in football is extremely common, with the large majority of players unfortunately suffering from them to some degree or another at one point in their career - though oftentimes on more than one occasion.

The ankle is made of 3 ligaments on the lateral (outside) and they stabilize the ankle joint. They are known as the Anterior talofibular ligament, Posterior talofibular ligament and the Calcaneofibular ligament.

Typically, an ankle sprain is a non-contact injury, as opposed to one that happens when two players come together in a collision. However, a collision between two players can be the catalyst for an ankle sprain occurring.

An ankle sprain is an injury that usually occurs at the outside of the ankle when it is rolled, turned, or twisted due to an awkward landing. This leads to stretching or tearing of one of the ligaments.

Players may report symptoms including pain, swelling, bruising and inability to weight bear.

What is the recovery time for an ankle sprain?

The recovery time from an ankle sprain is dependent on the severity of ligament damage.

1st Degree – Few fibres are damaged. It takes approximately 2 to 10 days for the player to return.

2nd Degree – Extensive damage to ligaments. Person is unable to heel raise, hop or run. It takes approximately 10 to 30 days for the player to return.

3rd Degree – Complete tear of the ligament(s). Person is unable to weight bear. It may take 30 to 90 days for them to return.

How is an ankle sprain treated and/or prevented?

Treatment can be non-surgical or surgical depending on the severity of the ligament damage. Non-surgical treatment includes RICE (rest, ice, compression, and elevation), anti-inflammatory medication, and early consultations with physiotherapy to work on the joint.

To prevent an ankle sprain from occurring it is important to stretch the muscles around the ankle, e.g., ankle circle rotations, calf stretches, heel raises, heel dips and raises. Ankle strengthening exercises are also useful such as inversion and eversion movements with resistance bands.

Some players also find that wearing an ankle support makes the joint feel more supported and stabilised. It is crucial that you ensure that poorly fitted footwear is not contributing to any potential or re-occurring ankle injuries.

