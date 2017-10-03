In Argentina, Arsenal's Rodrigo Contreras is sent off for a horror tackle

Banfield were leading 1-0 in the Argentine Superliga clash on Monday night, and the frustration was clearly etched on the face of Contreras when he dug both his feet into Civelli's leg in the 33rd minute.

The referee did not hesitate for a second to show the fiery 21-year-old a straight red card for the gruesome challenge.

Arsenal still managed to win the tie 2-1 inside the Estadio Florencio Sola, despite being down to ten men for almost two-thirds of the match.

