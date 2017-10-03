Vagner Love scored unreal overhead kick finish for Turkish club Alanyaspor
The former Monaco and CSKA Moscow striker produced a sublime goal for Alanyaspor at the weekend.
Alanyaspor were already 3-1 up against Genclerbirligi before Love added a superb fourth in injury time.
A long ball was chased down by the 33-year-old, before he backed into goalkeeper Johannes Hopf.
Love then proceeded to flick the ball up in the air and produced an acrobatic overhead kick that successfully evaded Serdar Ozkan before hitting the back of the net.
Take a bow, Mr Love.
