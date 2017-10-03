Vagner Love scored unreal overhead kick finish for Turkish club Alanyaspor

Alanyaspor were already 3-1 up against Genclerbirligi before Love added a superb fourth in injury time.

A long ball was chased down by the 33-year-old, before he backed into goalkeeper Johannes Hopf.

Love then proceeded to flick the ball up in the air and produced an acrobatic overhead kick that successfully evaded Serdar Ozkan before hitting the back of the net.

Take a bow, Mr Love.

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com