Somehow there was a pitch invader during Barcelona's game behind closed doors

Confusion and disorganisation reigned before Barcelona's Liga contest against the Canary Islanders on Sunday afternoon.

Amid the backdrop of a Catalonia referendum that escalated into violence across the city, Barcelona were forced to make the decision on whether to fulfil the fixture or forfeit and risk a six-point deduction.

Fifteen minutes before the game was due to start, Barça finally announced that the match would be played behind closed doors.

Yet that didn't stop one pitch invader, seen waving a white piece of paper before being hauled to the ground by stewards (who presumably thought they were in for the easiest day of their lives).

Barcelona won 3-0 courtesy of a Luis Suarez brace and a rare goal for Sergio Busquets.

