Arsenal and Cologne agree to share scouting information ahead of Europa League clashes

With a hectic domestic fixture list and the Europa League being something of an inconvenience at this stage of the tournament, both clubs have agreed to help one another by sharing information ahead of their ties.

The pair meet in group H on September 14 at the Emirates Stadium, before the Gunners travel to the RheinEnergieStadion on November 23.

Group H Arsenal Cologne Bate Borisov Red Star Belgrade

The clash in north London may be a bit of a comedown for many Arsenal fans who are used to the bright lights of the Champions League, but it will be Cologne's first European match in 25 years.

Assistant Manfred Schmid was in England to watch Arsenal’s humiliation against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, and spoke to German outlet Bild about the deal that was struck during his time in England.

"We had a very good talk and a nice exchange of ideas," said Schmid. "We will receive videos from Arsenal matches in the next couple of days, and we'll supply them with our material.

"The arrangement is easier for both sides - you can't stop opponents getting footage through other clubs or platforms these days, so this just simplifies the match preparation."

