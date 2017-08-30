Roma continue to amaze with crazy Patrik Schick announcement video

Czech striker Schick has joined on loan for around €5m, with an obligation to make the transfer permanent for a further €9m should certain objectives be met.

The 21-year-old was a target for various major clubs across Europe after netting 13 times in 35 appearances for Sampdoria last season – but failed a medical at Juventus earlier this summer.

Schick has been a long-term target for Roma, so when they finally sealed the capture of their man from Sampdoria on Tuesday, the Giallorossi announced it in spectacular fashion.

The video features a monkey bashing on a laptop, a singing lion and club legend Francesco Totti revealing Schick’s name on a ball from the recent Champions League draw... all before a chess-playing goat sees us out with The Stone Roses’ Fools Gold playing in the background.

Schick told Roma's official website: "I am very satisfied to be here and very happy. For me Roma is the ideal team.

"I am looking forward to training with the group and getting ready for the upcoming games."

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com