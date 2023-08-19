Aston Villa vs Everton live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Aston Villa vs Everton live stream and match preview, Sunday 20 August, 2pm BST

Looking for a Aston Villa vs Everton live stream? We've got you covered. Aston Villa vs Everton is on Sky Sports in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription from anywhere.

Both Aston Villa and Everton are looking for their first points of the season following their opening day defeats to Newcastle and Fulham, respectively.

Despite being tipped for big things this term, Villa started with a 5-1 loss at Newcastle and need to recover quickly. Unai Emery has added a lot of quality to the squad over the summer, but players still seem like they're gelling and getting to grips with the Spaniard's system.

Everton had multiple chances to score against Fulham last weekend, but failed to capitalise on any of them. A lack of a goalscorer could really haunt them this campaign if they fail to bring a new body in or keep Dominic Calvert-Lewin fit, but Sean Dyche will inevitably keep the side resolute regardless.

Kick-off is at 2pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Aston Villa's luck on the injury front has gone from bad to worse. Just a week after losing Emi Buendia to a serious knee injury, Tyrone Mings then suffered the same fate in the defeat to Newcastle last weekend. Alex Moreno, Leander Dendoncker, Bertrand Traore and Jacob Ramsey are all ruled out for Villa, too.

Everton, meanwhile, have Seamus Coleman, Jack Harrison and Dwight McNeil all out, though Sean Dyche is hopeful of their return in September. Dele is also missing for this game.

Form

Aston Villa: L

Everton: L

Referee

Anthony Taylor will be the referee for Aston Villa vs Everton. His assistants will be Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn, with Robert Madley the fourth official. Darren England is the VAR, with Timothy Wood the assistant VAR.

Stadium

Aston Villa vs Everton will be played at Villa Park in Aston, Birmingham, which has a capacity of 42,640.

Kick-off and channel

Aston Villa vs Everton kick-off is at 2pm BST on Sunday 20 August in the UK. The game is on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 9am ET / 6am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

