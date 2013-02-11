Bale takes aim, David Luiz gets creative, Sagna deals with danger: A weekend in stats

Premier League facts from Opta, our partners on the FREE Stats Zone app

Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Newcastle United

Although Gareth Bale gave Tottenham an early lead against Newcastle, no Premier League team has scored a higher proportion of their goals in the second half of games this season than the North Londoners (73%).

Bale attempted more shots (8) than any other player this weekend, and has now scored 10 goals in his last 12 Premier League appearances.



Chelsea 4-1 Wigan Athletic

If Wigan want to escape the drop once again, they'll need to tighten things up at the back - the Latics have kept just one clean sheet in their last 16 Premier League fixtures.

Chelsea defender David Luiz completed 100% of the passes he attempted in his own half, and also created three goal-scoring chances. In total, Chelsea had 27 shots in Saturday's match, more than any other side this weekend.



Norwich City 0-0 Fulham

Fulham had a passing accuracy of 94% in their own half this weekend, the best of any side, but by all accounts this was a fairly drab encounter.

Norwich hit the target with just two of their eight shots inside the penalty area - with four their five headed chances missing the mark. However, Fulham threatened even less from close range, failing to find the target with either of their two shots inside the box - both were blocked.





Stoke City 2-1 Reading

Reading once again scored late on, only this time it wasn't enough to salvage a positive result. The Royals have now scored 14 goals in the final 15 minutes of Premier League matches this season, and are more reliant on goals in this period than any other team, with 42% of their strikes coming after the 75-minute mark.

There were 107 Aerial Duels in this match (50-50 challenges in the air) Ã¢ÂÂ 34 more than in any other Premier League game this season. The Potters won the battle of the skies 66-41.





Sunderland 0-1 Arsenal

In teeing-up Santi Cazorla for the only goal of the game, Theo Walcott equalled his record tally for Premier League assists in a single season (8 - the same as 2011/12).

The Gunners came under intense pressure from Sunderland as the match wore on, and makeshift centreback Bacary Sagna was the hero, making 15 clearances - the most by any Arsenal player in a Premier League game this season.



Swansea City 4-1 Queens Park Rangers

QPR have scored with just 7.9% of their shots this season, the lowest conversion rate in the top flight. No side have had a lower conversion rate across a whole Premier League season since the start of 2009/10.

Meanwhile, Swansea did what they do best, and had the best passing accuracy of any side this weekend; 86%.



Southampton 3-1 Manchester City

During Saturday evening's match on the South Coast, Manchester City bombarded the newly-promoted Saints with crosses from both flanks - 31 in total - only finding a man in a blue shirt three times. Southampton's 20 headed clearances had something to do with that. In fact, City won just 1 of 18 headers in the Southampton box.

Despite their impressive performance, Southampton had the worst passing accuracy in the middle third of the pitch this weekend, just 72%.



Aston Villa 2-1 West Ham

West Ham conceded their first penalty of the season when Mark Noble hauled down Charles N'Zogbia - Manchester United and QPR are the only two teams yet to concede one in the Premier League this season. Aston Villa netted their first goal from a direct free kick this season in this game, thanks to N'Zogbia. This was also the first time West Ham have conceded directly from a free kick in 2012/13.

Fabian Delph's battling performance in midfield was key to Villa's success. He made five successful tackles and six interceptions - both highs for this match,





Man Utd 2-0 Everton

No Premier League side has conceded more goals in the opening 15 minutes of their matches this season than Everton (10 - same as West Ham). This is 32% of their total goals conceded.

Nemanja Vidic made a total of 21 clearances, blocks and interceptions against Everton - more than any other player in any game this weekend.

