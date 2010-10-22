The ball-touching La Liga predictions

Saturday

Real Zaragoza (20th) v Barcelona (4th)

ThereÃ¢ÂÂs trouble at mill at bottom-of-the-table Zaragoza, with shirty Italian defender Matteo Contini getting chucked out of training on Wednesday for being all Benzema with his enthusiasm for training. JosÃÂ© Aurelio Gay is still in charge of the team - just - and sent him home with no tea after firing a number of warning shots over his defensive bow in regards to his half-hearted ways.

Ã¢ÂÂWhen there are attitudes that donÃ¢ÂÂt correspond to the values of the Real Zaragoza shirt, they're out of here. You have to work hard. If you don't then thereÃ¢ÂÂs no place for you in the team,Ã¢ÂÂ stropped assistant boss, Nayim-from-the-halfway-line.

Ã¢ÂÂWe need everyone, but we need the best Contini,Ã¢ÂÂ assured Nayim, who said that he hoped the Italian had gone home to have a long, hard think about what he had done.

LLL Prediction Ã¢ÂÂ Away win

Real Madrid (1st) v Racing Santander (16th)

Tired of flippinÃ¢ÂÂ, fussy footballers moaning about lacking loot? Then hereÃ¢ÂÂs a toe-tingling and uncharacteristically fluffy story for you from LLL in regards to Real MadridÃ¢ÂÂs Esteban Granero.

Not needed that much these days by JosÃÂ© Mourinho, aside from the odd outing when the team is 2-0 up with ten minutes to go, the midfielder has turned to charidee to pass the time.

Granero has set up a football academy in Madrid for children, Ã¢ÂÂLos Piratas de GraneroÃ¢ÂÂ, named after his moniker as Ã¢ÂÂThe PirateÃ¢ÂÂ - the Real Madrid man sports a 2007 Kings of Leon look, which is rare for a footballer in Spain.

Ã¢ÂÂIt upsets me when a kid who has talent canÃ¢ÂÂt develop because of economic limitations. It seems unfair, so IÃ¢ÂÂm trying to lend them a hand using my privileged position,Ã¢ÂÂ said Granero before going off to find out what Wayne Rooney would charge for a visit.

LLL Prediction Ã¢ÂÂ Home win

Valencia (3rd) v Mallorca (11th)

With Chori DomÃÂ­nguez being largely quite rubbish, Roberto Soldado wholly unreliable and Aritz Aduriz sort of ok from time-to-time, AS are reporting that the club are after another striker in January - especially considering that the men from Mestalla relied on an own goal from Edu for their rather fortunate point in Ibrox on Wednesday night.

The slight sticking point in the clubÃ¢ÂÂs cunning plan is that ValenciaÃ¢ÂÂs lack of resources means that a striker who can score as many goals as David Villa but who is completely free are the main requirements. Good luck with that.

LLL Prediction - Home win

Sunday

Getafe (9th) v Sporting (12th)

FridayÃ¢ÂÂs Marca is very excited indeed in reporting the lead story news that JosÃÂ© Mourinho gathers all his players and staff into a big circle in the dressing room ahead of every game. Ã¢ÂÂNot even the studs on the floor can be heard,Ã¢ÂÂ pants the paper getting into a bit of hot-flushed tizz.

ItÃ¢ÂÂs the kind of girlie nonsense that you wouldnÃ¢ÂÂt see the greatest manager in the top flight engaging in. SportingÃ¢ÂÂs Manuel Preciado is now celebrating becoming the longest serving manager in the clubÃ¢ÂÂs history having taken over the GÃÂ­jon club in 2006 and lead them out of la Segunda armed with nothing more than a billion cigarettes, a splendid moustache, a rather graphic use of the language and limitless enthusiasm.

Preciado is also the longest serving manager in La Primera at the moment. All without the resorting to Ã¢ÂÂcircles of trustÃ¢ÂÂ, no doubt.

LLL Prediction - Away win

AlmerÃÂ­a (17th) v HÃÂ©rcules (10th)

The only reason why AlmerÃÂ­a were not spanked 12-0 rather than by the single effort by Racing, last weekend, was due to a stunning goalkeeping shift put in by Diego Alves who registered 15 saves.

Although the Racing strikers being blooming hopeless may have been a factor, too. However, the game still ended in a home defeat for the Brazilian, but it could have been a lot worse as he nearly lost his lucky mascot.

Well. Rather than a mascot, it is a sort of small, silver representation of the Virgin of OurÃ¢ÂÂ¦erÃ¢ÂÂ¦LadyÃ¢ÂÂ¦AppearedÃ¢ÂÂ¦or something like that anyway. Diego Alves was leaving the pitch and accidentally dropped the object on the pitch.

Whilst fearing it had been lost forever, a police officer came to the dressing room and reunited the goalkeeper with his charm. Ã¢ÂÂIt is always with me, I feel good with it,Ã¢ÂÂ confessed Ã¢ÂÂ no pun intended Ã¢ÂÂ the main man of AlmerÃÂ­a.

LLL Prediction Ã¢ÂÂ Home win

Osasuna (18th) v MÃÂ¡laga (14th)

With the Pamplona side having largely been pretty pants for much of the start of the season, local Osasuna nut-job, Walter Pandiani, has issued a rallying call - he doesnÃ¢ÂÂt really do any other kind - that everyone at the club is giving their all.

Ã¢ÂÂWe all want to move forward,Ã¢ÂÂ promised the striker, Ã¢ÂÂthereÃ¢ÂÂs no-one here standing around touching their balls. In every training session the gaffer is fixing mistakes, shouting...no-one can have a pop at the technical team in their job.Ã¢ÂÂ

However, this call to arms wonÃ¢ÂÂt do any good with the mighty MÃÂ¡laga set to start their top six charge in Navarre.

LLL Prediction - Away win

Espanyol (6th) v Levante (13th)

As has already been mentioned by LLL, the notion of Espanyol being in sixth is a complete mystery to both the blog and at least one of the clubÃ¢ÂÂs fans. Facing Levante at home on Sunday, where the Pericos have won three from three this season, may even push Espanyol further up the table.

However, the Catalan club are going into the game without striker, Osvaldo, as he reacted rather badly to what was admittedly a soft sending off against Mallorca, last week, by having barneys with both the referee and Mallorca match delegate before storming off the pitch.

In fact, Espanyol are going to be without the fiery forward for three games after suggesting that the ref was Ã¢ÂÂa disasterÃ¢ÂÂ. Ã¢ÂÂHis attitude cannot be justified but a three game penalty does seem excessive,Ã¢ÂÂ complained Espanyol coach, Mauricio Pochettino.

LLL Prediction Ã¢ÂÂ Home win

Sevilla (7th) v Athletic Bilbao (8th)

For those who still have some lingering sympathy for Mallorca being thrown out of the Europa League by UEFA for falling into administration, then please shred that last remnant of pity and blast it into space.

Athletic Bilbao president, Fernando GarcÃÂ­a Macua, has revealed that the Balearic club still havenÃ¢ÂÂt finished paying for the striker since he moved from San MamÃÂ©s in the summer of 2008 even though he has subsequently jumped ship to Valencia.

The Bilbao big wig claims that Athletic have received around Ã¢ÂÂ¬4m over the past couple of years for the striker but are still trying to squeeze Ã¢ÂÂ¬2.5m more out of MallorcaÃ¢ÂÂs hands. LLL suspects the Basque club will be waiting a long time.

LLL Prediction - Away win

Villarreal (2nd) v AtlÃÂ©tico Madrid (5th)

Marca have celebrated Ã¢ÂÂ if that is the appropriate word Ã¢ÂÂ the anniversary of the sacking of Abel Resino from the Vicente CalderÃÂ³n, an event that triggered the appointment of Quique SÃÂ¡nchez-Flores and the Rojiblancos actually winning something, by catching up with the grumpy-faced former goalie.

LLLÃ¢ÂÂs spies tell the blog that Resino has been looking for a job in England and he has revealed himself that he has been camped there for the last year or so. And he has some tall tales to tell about what he found. Ã¢ÂÂAt Bolton, for example, I saw how the team was losing and the fans kept on cheering.Ã¢ÂÂ

Resino claims that Atleti were just about to turn a corner before he was booted out the door in 2009 but that his former bosses to were too fast to fire him. Ã¢ÂÂWe have to change our philosophy in SpainÃ¢ÂÂ¦you get bad results and the coach also has to pay for them.Ã¢ÂÂ

LLL Prediction Ã¢ÂÂ Home win

Monday

Real Sociedad (15th) v Deportivo (19th)

LLL normally looks forward to the Monday night games, as they have been a bit special so far this season. This wonÃ¢ÂÂt be the case, this week, with Deportivo stinking up the screens whilst looking for their fourth goalless draw of the current campaign.

LLL Prediction Ã¢ÂÂ Goalless draw