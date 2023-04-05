Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for El Classico

Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream and match preview, Wednesday April 5, 8pm GMT

Looking for a Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream? We've got you covered. Barcelona v Real Madrid is on BT Sport in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Copa del Rey with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Real Madrid visit Barcelona knowing only a win will do. 1-0 down from the first leg, Real Madrid will look to overturn the deficit at Camp Nou in order to reach the Copa del Rey final.

An Eder Militao own goal in the first leg is what separates the two sides currently, but Barcelona will have more confidence heading into the game after the pair recently met in La Liga. Indeed, a 2-1 win on March 19, two weeks after the Copa del Rey first leg, ensured the Blaugrana extended their lead in the table to 12 points.

Franck Kessie scored the winner in the second minute of stoppage time to hand Barca the win, with a Sergi Roberto strike cancelling out the opening goal of the game from Real Madrid.

The winner will face Osasuna in the final on May 6 at Estadio de La Cartuja, after the Pamplona side beat Athletic Bilbao 2-1 on aggregate.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT.

Team news

Ousmane Dembele, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri and Andreas Christensen are all set to miss the clash with Real Madrid, with Dembele and Pedri long-term misses for Xavi's side.

Only Ferland Mendy is unavailable for Real Madrid, having been out with a muscular injury since January.

Form

Barcelona: WWWWW

Real Madrid: WLWWD

Referee

Juan Martinez Munuera is the referee for Barcelona vs Real Madrid.

Stadium

Barcelona vs Real Madrid will be played at Camp Nou in Barcelona.

Kick-off and channel

Barcelona vs Real Madrid kick-off is at 8pm GMT on Wednesday, 5 April in the UK. The game is being shown on BT Sport 1, BTSport.com and the BT Sport app (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 4pm ET / 1pm PT. The match will be shown on Paramount+ in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

