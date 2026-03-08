‘It was an immense privilege to play with Cristiano Ronaldo. He’s an extraterrestrial’ Marcelo on what it’s like to share a pitch with the Portugal icon

The Brazilian full-back was a team-mate with Ronaldo at the Bernabeu for nine seasons

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with the Champions League trophy after Real Madrid&#039;s win over Atletico Madrid in the 2016 final in Milan.
Marcelo played alongside Ronaldo 332 times at Real Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)

For almost a decade, Real Madrid were able to enjoy one of the most devastating left-hand side partnerships in recent footballing history.

Marcelo ticked every box you’d expect from a modern-day attacking Brazilian full-back, but throw in a near telepathic understanding with Cristiano Ronaldo and you had the kind of combination that would leave even the game’s very best right-backs waking up in a cold sweat.

Marcelo on playing with Ronaldo

Marcelo celebrates during Real Madrid&#039;s Champions League first leg match against Paris Saint-Germain in February 2018.

Marcelo spent 15-and-a-half-years at Real Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)

“It was a friendly,” Marcelo recalls to FourFourTwo. “Cristiano accidentally caught me in the neck, I was in pain, and when I opened my eyes he was already running towards the box.

Nani was carrying the ball on the other flank – if he’d given the pass to Ronaldo and it had ended in a goal, I would have been responsible, so I came in and tripped him discreetly from behind.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with his Real Madrid team-mates after scoring his second goal against Wolfsburg in the Champions League in April 2016.

Ronaldo and Marcelo spent nine seasons together at the Bernabeu (Image credit: Getty Images)

“The referee never saw it, and Cristiano was furious because he couldn’t score. We pushed each other, but it was just a scuffle in the heat of the moment without any consequences.”

And it was clear that there was no lasting animosity between the pair, with Marcelo quick to talk up the honour of playing alongside the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

“An immense privilege,” is how the 37-year-old describes playing alongside the Portuguese.

“Cristiano is different from everyone else – a leader, a tireless worker, and a player of great quality. Many people think he’s only about power, but they’re wrong. He’s an extraterrestrial.”

Only Pepe, Karim Benzema and Sergio Ramos lined up more times with Ronaldo than the 332 times that Marcelo did, but it remains clear to Marcelo that their partnership was born out of more than just repetition.

Marcelo

Marcelo win five Champions League trophies with Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)

“It was a relationship born out of spontaneity,” he insists. “Both of us are players shaped by the streets – we learned to play barefoot and just enjoyed ourselves.

“It’s a part of our essence, so we understood each other perfectly with just a glance. We never planned too much – I knew where he’d move and he knew how I’d make runs.

“Cristiano gave me advice from time to time – he was smart and understood the challenges we faced in every match.”

