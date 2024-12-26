Vote for the Best Breakthrough Act! The FourFourTwo Alternative Awards of the Year 2024

The FourFourTwo's Alternative Awards of 2024 continue, with Best Breakthrough Act on the table next.

It's awards season in the latest issue of FourFourTwo, where we're giving out the gongs to the greats of the past 12 months. But so you don't miss the fun online, we've compiled some additional categories.

Our expert team all piled in with their votes on who rose from nowhere this year, with no rules about who to vote for or how many nominations they could receive. Vote below!

Fabian Hurzeler: nominated by Ryan Dabbs, senior writer online (@ryandabbs_)

Fabian Hurzeler. Let's be honest, no one really knew anything about this bloke when he took over Brighton in the summer. But for a 31-year-old to take charge of an arguably over-performing Premier League side and make them even better is extremely impressive. He didn't take long to settle in, either, winning the Premier League Manager of the Month award in August for wins over Everton and Manchester United, as well as a draw away to Arsenal.

Lamine Yamal: nominated by Adam Monk, presenter/producer (@_adammonk)

Lamine Yamal had a stunning year (Image credit: Chris Ricco - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

17 years old, Euro 2024 winner. 2024 Golden Boy winner. 5th in the Ballon d'Or ranking. Barcelona's best player and a player mature beyond his years. The sky truly is the limit for Lamine Yamal and that image of Lionel Messi bathing him as a baby was no coincidence - he'll be the best in the world for several years to come.

Lamine Yamal: nominated (again) by James Andrew, editor (@JamesAndrew_)

An unoriginal answer but the right answer, I’m going for Lamine Yamal. He was excellent for Barcelona last season and carried that form into the Euros and then again into this season. Hopefully, my answer for 2025 will be Josh King.

Pau Cubarsi: nominated by Ben Marsden, writer (@BenMarsden03)

To be 17 years old playing at centre-back week in, week out, for one of the biggest clubs in world football with a composure that has midfield great Xavi singing your praises is extremely impressive. Pau Cubarsi has done all that in 2024, earned a senior Spain call-up and become a pivotal cog in a revamped Barcelona side that look set to challenge for La Liga and the Champions League. Not a bad year to have as a 17-year-old. For years Spain and Barcelona have failed to fill the Puyol and Pique shaped hole in their sides, now they seem to have finally found the replacement.

Arsenal’s set pieces: nominated by Matthew Ketchell, deputy editor (@Ketchell)

Gabriel scores for Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

The way Mikel Arteta has adopted the ‘put-it-in-the-mixer’ tactic of 1980s Wimbledon was something I did not see coming. It’s not quite, peak Crazy Gang, but the technique with which Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice are delivering these corners into opponents' penalty boxes is becoming as potent (ironically) as a Rory Delap long throw. Balls are fizzing at the perfect altitude so that keepers can’t claim them, defenders are getting stuck under them and Arsenal's entire back line of centre-backs are attacking them like a pack of rabid rhinos. Terrifyingly effective.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe: nominated by Mark White, online content editor (@markwhlte)

Sir Jim Ratcliffe with Erik ten Hag (Image credit: Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images)

If you can trim your workforce but still lump £50 million on The New Lucas Torreira. If you can find the cash for football's priciest sporting director but sack him after 10 games of Joshua Zirkzee. If you can cry that the taxpayer should be building your new ground, yet cut attendances with ticket price rises. If you can give your manager a contract extension after beating a hungover Manchester City, yet relieve him of duties when both sides have sobered up.

And if you can maintain Manchester United in the endless purgatory between brilliant and bananas – yours is my vote, Mr Ratcliffe – and which is more, you'll be a fine addition to this league, my son.

Grace Clinton scores for Manchester United (Image credit: Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Her loan move to Tottenham for the 2023/24 season to Tottenham from Manchester United worked like a dream for the midfielder. She was nominated for WSL player of the season and she helped Spurs reach the FA Cup final. Clinton has continued her form back at parent club United this season, so much so she has broken into the Lionesses team. Her performances are elite and many fans have been calling for her to be a permanent starter for Sarina Wiegman.

Brest: nominated by Chris Flanagan, senior staff writer (@CFlanaganFFT)

Some doffs of the cap here to Georgia's shock feats at Euro 2024, Matt Bloomfield for unexpectedly taking Wycombe to the top of League One, and Shamrock Rovers becoming the first Irish side to make it through the group stage of a European competition, doing so with a game to spare in the Conference League.

My winner though is French club Brest, who not only came out of nowhere to finish third in Ligue 1 last term and reach the Champions League for the first time, but have since won four and drawn one of their six games in Europe's premier club competition. They're currently on course to finish in the top eight – way above Real Madrid, Manchester City and PSG – and go straight to the last 16. Chapeau.

Arda Guler: nominated by Ed McCambridge, staff writer (@edmccambridge)

Arda Güler celebrates after scoring for Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arda Guler was the star of a brilliant Turkey side at Euro 2024, the 19-year-old adding a dash of flair and vision to an otherwise robust and disciplined squad. Turkey and their fans were a credit to the tournament, and the Real Madrid starlet ensured they stuck around until the quarter finals.