The Ballon d'Or full standings are being revealed on Monday October 28, with a brand-new winner of the award to be announced.

The Ballon d'Or has an illustrious history of winners, with Rodri expected to take the crown after a late twist. FourFourTwo are at the ceremony tonight, and will bring you the latest in the award's voting as it happens.

VIDEO Why Drawing With Liverpool Was Actually Huge For Arsenal

Against all odds, Spanish midfielder Rodri is expected to take the prize from Vinicius Jr, who led the running almost up until the end.

As a result, Real Madrid have cancelled plans to go to the ceremony in Paris. Rodri will become the first Premier League player to lift the gong since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2008.

Vinicius Junior poses prior to the 2023 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony (Image credit: FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Six English players have been nominated in the form of Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Cole Palmer and Declan Rice. The last player from these shores to have lifted the orb was Michael Owen, way back in 2001.

Meanwhile, four Premier League clubs are represented in the form of Arsenal, Manchester City (four players each), Chelsea and Aston Villa (one player each).

The Ballon d'Or standings were leaked earlier today, prior to the update that Vinicius had not won the award.

The Women's Ballon d'Or, Yashin Trophy, Gerd Muller Trophy, Socrates Award and Kopa Trophy will all be presented tonight, too.

Ballon d'Or standings

Rodri is expected to win the Ballon d'Or (Image credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Ballon d'Or 2024: The full standings so far

8. Lamine Yamal (Barcelona, Spain)

9. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid, Germany)

10. Harry Kane (Bayern Munich, England)

11. Phil Foden (Manchester City, England)

12. Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany)

13. Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig, Spain)*

14. Ademola Lookman (Atalanta, Nigeria)

15. Nico Williams (Athletic Club, Spain)

16. Granit Xhaka (Bayer Leverkusen, Switzerland)

17. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid, Uruguay)

18. Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa, Argentina)

19. Martin Odegaard (Arsenal, Norway)

20. Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter Milan, Turkey)

21. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal, England)

22. Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid, Germany)

23. Ruben Dias (Manchester City, Portugal)

24. William Saliba (Arsenal, France)

25. Cole Palmer (Chelsea, England)

26. Declan Rice (Arsenal, England)

27. Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain, Portugal)

28. Alex Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen, Spain)

= 29. Artem Dovbyk (Girona, Ukraine)*

= 29. Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund, Germany)*

*player has since transferred club – but the Ballon d'Or is given based on last season's achievements.