Best defensive midfielders ever

By
published

From old-fashioned enforcers to more modern-day deep-lying playmakers, a look at the best defensive midfielders of all time...

Manchester United's Roy Keane and Arsenal's Patrick Vieira compete for the ball in a Premiership match in August 1999.
Manchester United's Roy Keane and Arsenal's Patrick Vieira compete for the ball in a Premiership match in August 1999. (Image credit: Getty Images)

There was a time when most defensive midfielders were simply expected to win the ball back and give it to one of their more technical team-mates.

Sometimes, that remains the case. But over the years, the position has evolved: these days, a DM is often a team's creator from deep – the player tasked with turning defence into attack.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Hayward
Ben Hayward
Weekend editor

Ben Hayward is the Weekend Editor of FourFourTwo. A European football writer and Tottenham Hotspur fan with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa America - and has spent much of that time in Spain. Ben speaks English and Spanish, currently dividing his time between Barcelona and London, covering all the big talking points of the weekend on FFT: he’s also written several list features and interviewed Guglielmo Vicario for the magazine.