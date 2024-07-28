Best defensive midfielders ever

Manchester United's Roy Keane and Arsenal's Patrick Vieira compete for the ball in a Premiership match in August 1999.

There was a time when most defensive midfielders were simply expected to win the ball back and give it to one of their more technical team-mates.

Sometimes, that remains the case. But over the years, the position has evolved: these days, a DM is often a team's creator from deep – the player tasked with turning defence into attack.

Much depends on the coach, of course: in fact, the type of defensive midfielder used by a manager or the responsibilities given to that player can reveal much about how progressive a team is and the style of football or beliefs of the man in the dugout.

From old-school destroyers to more modern-day deep-lying playmakers, here is a look at some of the best defensive midfielders in the history of the game...

*Note: Current players under the age of 25 at the time of writing have not been considered for this list

33. Paul Ince

Paul Ince in action for England against Chile in February 1998. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nicknamed "the Guv'nor", Paul Ince is one of the best defensive midfielders in Premier League history and also impressed in Serie A with Inter.

The former West Ham, Manchester United and Liverpool midfielder was a tireless and tenacious performer who won over 50 caps for England between 1992 and 2000.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

32. Clodoaldo

Brazil's Clodoaldo and England's Bobby Charlton compete for the ball at the 1970 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Clodoaldo played as a defensive midfielder in the superb Brazil team which won the 1970 World Cup and is regarded as one of his country's best ever in that position.

Capped 38 times by Brazil, he memorably started the move for Brazil's fourth goal against Italy in the 1970 final as he dribbled past several opponents in the build-up.

31. Dave Mackay

Tottenham's Dave Mackay grabs Leeds United's Billy Bremner by the shirt during a match at White Hart Lane in August 1966. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the greatest-ever players produced by Scotland and a legend at Tottenham, Dave Mackay was the engine in Spurs' double-winning team of 1960/61.

A tough-tackling midfielder who also possessed good technique, Mackay was described by George Best as "the hardest man I have ever played against – and certainly the bravest". A Scottish champion with Hearts before moving south, he also led Derby County to a First Division title after hanging up his boots.

30. Michael Carrick

Michael Carrick celebrates after scoring for Manchester United against West Ham in May 2008. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most underrated players in Premier League history, Michael Carrick never got the recognition that his talents deserved from England, either.

An intelligent defensive midfielder with excellent vision and passing, Carrick spent 12 years at Manchester United and won an array of silverware in that time – including the Champions League in 2008. He was capped 34 times at international level.

29. Gilberto Silva

Gilberto Silva celebrates Brazil's World Cup win in 2002. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gilberto Silva was Brazil's defensive midfielder for their 2002 World Cup win and a key player in Arsenal's unbeaten Premier League season in 2003/04.

Often referred to as "the invisible wall" in Brazil, Silva would regularly go unnoticed as he shadowed his opponents, pushing them back, and broke up attacks with his clever positioning and athleticism. He was capped 89 times by Brazil and also won the Copa America in 2007.

28. Daniele De Rossi

Roma's Daniele De Rossi dives in to block a shot from Inter's Yuto Nagatomo in 2011. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Daniele De Rossi spent almost his entire career at Roma, playing over 600 games for the Giallorossi before a short spell at Boca juniors prior to his retirement in 2020.

Italy's second-highest midfield scorer ever with 21 goals from his 117 caps, De Rossi was part of the Azzurri squad which won the 2006 World Cup, but received a four-match ban for elbowing the USA's Brian McBride and only returned as a substitute in the final. A defensive midfielder who could create from deep, he is considered one of Italy's best-ever players.

27. Zito

Zito celebrates after scoring for Brazil in the 1962 World Cup final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

An intelligent defensive midfielder who had intended to become a schoolteacher before pursuing a career in football, Zito made over 700 appearances for Santos and won 52 caps for Brazil.

Zito helped Santos claim two Copa Libertadores titles in 1962 and 1963 and was also a two-time World Cup winner with Brazil, scoring in the 1962 final against Czechoslovakia.

26. Marco Tardelli

Italy's Marco Tardelli competes for the ball with West Germany's Paul Breitner in the 1982 World Cup final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marco Tardelli was a tough-tackling, tenacious and hard-working midfielder who spent a decade at Juventus and won 81 caps for Italy between 1976 and 1986.

Tardelli is best remembered for his celebration after scoring for Italy in their 1982 World Cup final win over West Germany, when he ran towards the bench with his fists clenched and tears in his eyes, shouting "gol, gol". The image is considered one of the most iconic in World Cup history.

25. Nobby Stiles

Nobby Stiles turns on the ball in the 1966 World Cup final for England against West Germany. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nobby Stiles played a big part in England's 1966 World Cup win, impressively man-marking Eusebio in the semi-final against Portugal and excelling again in the final as the Three Lions overcame West Germany.

The "Toothless Tiger" kept things simple, but was effective. "My job was to win it, give it to Bobby [Charlton] and let him get on with it," he once said. It worked for England and also at Manchester United, where he won two First Division titles and the European Cup in 1968.

24. Javier Mascherano

Javier Mascherano in action for Argentina against Bosnia and Herzegovina at the 2014 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Javier Mascherano played as a defensive midfielder for Argentina and won close to 150 caps for the Albiceleste between 2003 and 2018.

Deployed as a centre-back at Barcelona due to the presence of Sergio Busquets, he adapted brilliantly and made over 300 appearances in seven-and-a-half seasons at Camp Nou. One of the best midfielders of his generation, he helped Argentina to the World Cup final in 2014 and won two Olympic gold medals – in 2004 and 2008.

23. Graeme Souness

Graeme Souness in action for Liverpool against West Ham in 1981. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Graeme Souness was a tenacious and tough-tackling midfielder who is considered one of Scotland's greatest-ever players.

Souness is best remembered for his seven-year spell at Liverpool, where he won five First Division titles and three European Cups. He also spent two years at Sampdoria and finished his career as player-manager at Rangers.

22. Dunga

Dunga gestures during Brazil's game against Chile at the 1998 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dunga did not please everyone in his homeland, where he was considered the most "un-Brazilian" of players and roundly blamed for the nation's flop at the 1990 World Cup.

But the former Fiorentina favourite was an effective defensive midfielder who captained Brazil to the 1994 World Cup and to the final again four years later. He picked up 91 caps in all and also won the Copa America twice – in 1989 and 1997.

21. Diego Simeone

Diego Simeone in action for Argentina against Romania at the 1994 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fiercely competitive, aggressive and full of energy, Diego Simeone was one of the best midfielders of his generation.

Usually deployed as a defensive midfielder, Simeone once described his playing style as like "holding a knife between his teeth" and that has been more recently reflected in his coaching career. He won over 100 caps for Argentina and played for some of Europe's biggest clubs – including Inter, Lazio and Atletico Madrid.

20. Casemiro

Casemiro celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid against Juventus in the 2017 Champions League final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the best of his generation, Casemiro was at the base of Real Madrid's midfield for their three consecutive Champions League triumphs between 2016 and 2018.

Physically strong and athletic, Casemiro is also tactically intelligent and was praised by former coach Zinedine Zidane for his ability to think several moves ahead. He was also part of the Brazil team which won the Copa America in 2019.

19. Didier Deschamps

Didier Deschamps in action for France against Spain at Euro 96. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although he was once disparagingly described as a "water-carrier" by France team-mate Eric Cantona, Didier Deschamps is one of the greatest defensive midfielders of all time.

Deschamps excelled in winning the ball back and feeding it to the more technical team-mates around him. A Champions League winner with both Marseille and Juventus, he captained France to victory at the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000. As coach, he led Les Bleus to their second World Cup crown in 2018.

18. Obdulio Varela

Uruguay captain Obdulio Varela receives the World Cup trophy from Jules Rimet after the nation's shock win over Brazil in the final at the Maracana. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Obdulio Varela captained Uruguay to World Cup glory in 1950, when La Celeste stunned hosts Brazil with victory in the decisive match at the Maracana.

A classic holding midfielder or centre-back, Varela was a tenacious player and an inspirational leader. His rousing speech at half-time and cool reaction after Brazil's goal are credited with helping Uruguay win the match. He also played at the 1954 World Cup but was injured in a quarter-final win over England. Without him, Uruguay lost to Hungary after extra time. The South Americans were never beaten in a World Cup match in which he played.

17. Xabi Alonso

Spain's Xabi Alonso competes for the ball with Saudi Arabia's Ibrahim Ateef in a friendly ahead of the 2010 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Xabi Alonso decided at a young age that he wanted to play as a defensive midfielder, but the Basque ended up being much more than that.

A deep-lying playmaker with a wonderful range of passing, Alonso was also a tough tackler and a hugely intelligent reader of the game. He won the Champions League with both Liverpool and Real Madrid and was part of all three of Spain's tournament triumphs between 2008 and 2012.

16. Fernando Redondo

Fernando Redondo in action for Argentina against Romania at the 1994 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fernando Redondo was capped only 29 times by Argentina, but the stylish defensive midfielder is considered one of the nation's best ever in that position and was named in an all-time AFA XI in 2015.

Redondo refused a call-up to the 1990 World Cup in order to concentrate on his studies and the midfielder missed out on the 1998 World Cup by Daniel Passarella after refusing to cut his long hair. A two-time Champions League winner at Real Madrid, fans protested his sale to AC Milan in 2000 and a serious injury early on at AC Milan cut short his career.

15. Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola celebrates a goal for Spain against Yugoslavia in December 1996. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola was not blessed with pace or a powerful physique, but is one of the most intelligent footballers to have played the game – since shown by his brilliance as a coach.

Guardiola was the pivot in Johan Cruyff's great Barça side and played with a maturity beyond his years in the team which won four La Liga titles in a row and the club's maiden European Cup in 1992. A playmaker who initiated attacks from deep, everything went through him. Also a key player for Spain, he was capped 47 times, but was restricted by injuries for club and country later in his career.

14. Edgar Davids

Edgar Davids in action for the Netherlands against Sweden at Euro 2004. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Edgar Davids was nicknamed "Pitbull" by his former coach Louis van Gaal at Ajax and the moniker summed up his style of play.

The Suriname-born Dutch midfielder was hard-working, tenacious, physically powerful and fiercely competitive. Also creative and technically proficient from his street soccer background, Davids was one of the best midfielders of his generation and played for some of Europe's biggest clubs – including Ajax, Juventus, Inter, AC Milan, Ajax and Tottenham.

13. Gennaro Gattuso

Italy's Gennaro Gattuso slides in to win the ball ahead of France's Florent Malouda in the 2006 World Cup final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gennaro Gattuso was the defensive midfielder in Italy's 2006 World Cup-winning team and also picked up an array of silverware in over a decade at AC Milan.

A tough-tackling and aggressive player, Gattuso formed a memorable partnership with Andrea Pirlo in central midfield for Milan and Italy. Although more of a destroyer than a playmaker, his technique improved over time and he is considered one of the best defensive midfielders ever.

12. N'Golo Kante

N'Golo Kante in action for France against Croatia in the 2018 World Cup final against Croatia. (Image credit: Getty Images)

N'Golo Kante took the "Makelele role" to new levels, popping up all over the pitch to make interceptions and win the ball back with his high-energy displays for club and country.

Born in Paris to Malian parents, Kante was a World Cup winner with France in 2018 and helped both Leicester and Chelsea to Premier League titles. One of the greatest defensive midfielders of all time, he has also been effective as a ball-carrier in a more advanced role.

11. Falcao

Brazil's Falcao kicks the ball away from Argentina's Diego Maradona at the 1982 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Once the highest-paid footballer in the world and a legend at both Internacional and Roma, Falcao was a stylish deep-lying playmaker who is considered one of the best defensive midfielders of all time.

Both tenacious and creative and blessed with excellent vision, Falcao was a key part of Brazil's memorable team at the 1982 World Cup and was named by Pele as one of the greatest 125 living footballers in 2004.

10. Jose Andrade

Jose Andrade (top left) with Uruguay's Olympic team in 1928. (Image credit: ullstein bild/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

Jose Leandro Andrade played as a defensive midfielder or wing-half with Uruguay between 1923 and 1930 and was one of the best players in the world in his era.

Nicknamed The Black Marvel or The Black Pearl, Andrade was instrumental as Uruguay won two Olympics gold medals in football, three South American Championships and the inaugural World Cup in 1930.

9. Johan Neeskens

Johan Neeskens in action for Barcelona in the 1977/78 season. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Johan Neeskens was a World Cup runner-up with the Netherlands in 1974 and 1978 and part of the great Ajax side which won three European Cups in a row in the early 1970s.

A midfielder known for his tireless running, good technique and eye for goal, Neeskens could play in a defensive role or as a box-to-box player. He built up a great understanding with Johan Cruyff and played with the Dutch legend at Ajax and Barcelona, as well as in the national team.

8. Rodri

Rodri celebrates with his Player of the Tournament trophy after helping Spain win Euro 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The outstanding Spanish midfielder of his generation, Rodri helped La Roja win Euro 2024 and was also named Player of the Tournament.

Physically strong and technically adept, Rodri excels as a deep-lying playmaker. He was also part of the Spain side which won the UEFA Nations League in 2023 and featured prominently as Manchester City claimed a treble in 2022/23, scoring the only goal as the Sky Blues beat Inter in the final. On course to be an all-time great.

7. Claude Makelele

Chelsea's Claude Makelele looks to get away from Manchester United's Diego Forlan in a Premier League game in November 2003. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Claude Makelele was so successful in the defensive midfield position at Chelsea under Jose Mourinho that the role ended up being named after him.

"The Makelele role" was common parlance among pundits and fans for a period in the 2000s and the French midfielder was the best around for much of that time. Despite his small stature, Makelele thrived in breaking up attacks as a defensive shield in front of the centre-backs. His Real Madrid exit saw a period of decline start at the Spanish side, but Chelsea benefited from his talents instead. Makelele won 71 caps for France and was a World Cup finalist in 2006.

6. Jozsef Bozsik

Hungary legend Jozsef Bozsik circa 1956. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the greatest Hungarian players of all time, Jozsef Bozsik was a half-back and deep-lying creator for the Mighty Magyars who won 101 caps between 1972 and 1962.

A key member of the team which reached the World Cup final in 1954 and won Olympic gold two years earlier, Bozsik was known for his flair, his passing accuracy and his creativity as he initiated attacks from deep.

5. Roy Keane

Roy Keane in action for Manchester United against Juventus in the Champions League in April 1999. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Roy Keane was Manchester United's captain and midfield anchor for much of a hugely successful period under Sir Alex Ferguson.

A fiercely competitive and physically strong defensive midfielder, Keane was also an excellent passer and chipped in with his fair share of goals as well. The Irishman always gave absolutely everything and demanded the same from those around him.

4. Patrick Vieira

Patrick Vieira on the ball for Arsenal against West Ham in May 1998. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of Arsenal's greatest-ever players, Patrick Vieira was a physically strong defensive midfielder who drove forward and also scored goals.

A three-time Premier League winner with the Gunners in nine years at the north London club, Vieira was also part of the France squads which won the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000.

3. Sergio Busquets

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets on the ball and surrounded by three Athletic Club players in a La Liga game at Camp Nou in February 2011. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sergio Busquets was promoted to Barcelona's first team as a teenager and displaced Yaya Toure in the starting XI, going on to form one of the greatest midfields in the history of football alongside Xavi and Andres Iniesta.

An intelligent pivot with quick feet to beat the press and sidestep opponents, Busquets used his tactical awareness and excellent positioning to make interceptions and initiate attacks from deep. One of the best ever.

2. Frank Rijkaard

Frank Rijkaard in action for the Netherlands in a friendly match in May 1988. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most elegant midfielders of his generation, Frank Rijkaard was a key member of the Dutch side which won Euro 88 and featured in three European Cup victories – two with AC Milan and another at Ajax.

Physically strong and athletic, Rijkaard was also a technically gifted passer and creator, allowing him to operate as a deep-lying playmaker. He scored the winner for Milan in the 1990 European Cup final against Benfica.

1. Lothar Matthäus

Lothar Matthaus on the ball for West Germany in the 1990 World Cup final against Argentina. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lothar Matthaus was the lynchpin for West Germany in their 1990 World Cup win and is one of the greatest midfielders of all time.

Also a World Cup finalist in 1982 and 1986, Matthaus would drive his teams forward from deep and also had a fierce shot. He dropped back to play as a sweeper later on and represented Bayern Munich, Inter and Borussia Monchengladbach in a long and successful club career. Described by Diego Maradona as the Argentine's "toughest opponent", Matthaus won 150 caps for his country.