Best Football Boots 2020: Nike, Adidas, Puma, Umbro

Let's face it, 2020 has been a weird year for football. Unless you live in Belarus you've probably not been to nearly as many games as you've liked...and you've had little chance to train either.

But the good news is, things are slowly returning to normal, which means it's the perfect time to get yourself kitted out for a fresh start on the pitch. You don't want to be the only person turning up for preseason without phenomenal footwear to show off after months of lying on the couch, staring at the ceiling.

Here, we review the best boots on the market in 2020, from Nike, Adidas, Puma, Umbro and more.

(Image credit: Nike)

Nike Mercurial Superfly 360

Ingenuity, dynamism and speed

Easy to slip the boots on, contrary to many of the other ankle-collared boots

Thinner and lighter than other boots on the market

Range of colours and sizes

Built for speedy players

As worn by Cristiano Ronaldo and Kevin De Bruyne

On the expensive side

Not best suited for slower players

These boots are all about speed. If you're the type of player who can destroy defences with lightening runs in behind then these are a must buy for you. The Chevron stud formation and perforated heel lining grips are two clear signs the 360 Elites are designed for players whose game is all about finding that extra yard to put a cross in or smash one past the 'keeper.

Unlike other boots built for quick and agile players, however, these boots remain durable thanks to Nike's innovative Skin technology, which also allows for flexibility.

Just an all-round top quality football boots.

(Image credit: Puma)

Puma Future 2.1

Take your game to the next level

Comfortable

Enhanced for power and speed

Range of colours and sizes

As worn by pros including Antoine Griezmann and Romelu Lukaku

Pricey

Easily one of the most comfortable football boots on the market. Puma have always made fantatsic football boots, but they'ce excelled themselves with the Future 2.1.

What Puma have done with their latest model is start with the thing that matetrs most - comfort - and work backwards. They fit more snugly and cooly than almost any other boot on the market, while also offering protection and enhacements in terms of power and acceleration.

They look the part too, with colours including olive green and orange, perfect for those of you that like to stand out on the pitch.

Arguably the most exceptional boot on the market in terms of wearability.

(Image credit: Adidas)

Predator Mutator 20.1

The daddy of all football boot series

Moulded sock lining

Speed-Laces

Shaped heel provides a snug fit

Stylish

Classic and trusted series

Choice of colours

A little on the pricey side

As worn by the likes of Dele Alli and Paul Pogba, the Predator Mutator 20.1 is all about control. The new rubber elements on the Mutator are designed to give you an unfair advantage on the ball, with their grip and benefits to ball control.

A snug fit and a classic series - you can be sure these boots will go the distance, and give you that extra edge until the final seconds of injury time.

They don't come more revered and respected than the Predator range.

(Image credit: Umbro)

Umbro Velocita 4

Comfort, stability, style

Made from robust yet flexible leather

Old-school design

Range of sizes and colours

Cheaper than some other leading ranges

No...Can it really be? An Umbro boot that actually looks good!

Let's be brutally honest for a second. Umbro have always made quality football boots; they nail the comfort, the durability and the power. There has, however, always been one area they have seriously lacked in - the sex appeal.

Well forget all about that, as the Umbro Velocita 4 might just be the coolest design around right now, while also ticking all the usual boxes. Umbro have managed to maintain the robust, sturdy quality that their boots have been renowned for while adding in the style factor that they’ve often missed.

They have all the great qualities of the old leather style boots while still looking modern