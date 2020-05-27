Best football shin pads to buy: Adidas, Nike, Under Armour, Mitre and the best on the market

Getting the best football shin pads is essential in the game at any level: in fact, often they're most important the lower the level.

We've all been there. You're making a decent run, charging down the wing like peak Thierry Henry - okay, maybe post-peak Theo Walcott - when out of nowhere, you get scythed down by a 15-stone hard man who's a bricklayer during the week.

Thank the lord for your shinnies in that instance. If you're in need of a pair, we've got a list of the ones you'll need.

Nike Charge 2.0 Shin Pads

The standard option from Nike that will keep you covered

Groove to minimise slipping

Great coverage option

Range of colour options

Comfortable

Aside from a couple of dodgy Barcelona shirts (we don't even have to say which ones - you already know), Nike just don't do bad design.

Unsurprisingly, their Charge 2.0 Shin Guards are the standard in shin pads. They're available in the company's trademark volt green colour, but also red, pink, grey and blue.

Adidas EVERLITE Shin Pads

These three stripes will protect your legs

Minimal design

Rock solid

Don't fit round your heel

If you're an Adidas athlete, you're going to need some cover from the German company.

The EVERLITE shin pads are Adidas's answer; with the traditional branding and black/white/orange colour combo, they look fantastic, but they only cover the front of your shin. The choice is yours.

Under Armour Men's Flex Shin Pads

Flexible and lightweight, yet as tough as Roy Keane in chainmail

Vented for airflow to the shin

Lightweight

Flexible

Not as cool-looking as others

Under Armour have made kits for the likes of Tottenham Hotspur over the years. Their take on shin guards is to create something that's flexible, durable and with lots holes: not completely unlike Spurs under Jose Mourinho this season.

The colours aren't great (who cares? They're hidden under your socks) but these shinpads are fantastic quality, bend to your leg and still keep you protected.

Nike Mercurial Lite Shin Pads

The lighter, freer option from Nike - still in that Volt colour

Extremely lightweight

Surprisingly comfortable

Range of colours

Honeycomb look

In case Nike's Charge 2.0 shinpads are a bit too restricting, the US manufacturer offers a freer, lighter pair - that just as rock solid as their siblings.

The Mercurial Lite guards are from the same family as the Mercurial Vapors. This is the option if you're a speedster who wants something light and breezy around their shin.

Mitre Aircell Power Ankle Protect Shin Pads

A great cross between old-school pads and new tech

Airy

Full protection

Extremely strong

Not the coolest looking

It might be that they still supply the footballs for the EFL and FA Cup, but there's something about Mitre that screams "Proper Football". Their shinpads are no different.

They're holed like some of the more modern efforts, so your shins won't be as roasting as they would have been 20 years ago. But with the blue and black palette, the shape and general style of these pads, they feel extremely traditional. We approve.