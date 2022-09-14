Best Puma football boots: The latest footwear worn by the likes of Neymar and Antoine Griezmann
Looking for the best Puma football boots of 2022? Look no further: these are the ones that you need
The best Puma football boots are getting even better, with the manufacturer upping their game in recent seasons to compete with heavyweight rivals Nike and Adidas.
They've made huge strides with kits and in terms of footwear, tempting Neymar away from Nike was a huge coup. So many of their boots have looked fantastic too, with the German brand always looking revolutionise. If you're simply looking for the best football boots of any and all manufacturers (including Adidas, Nike, Umbro and New Balance), be sure to check out our other reviews.
But here you'll find the best Puma football boots on the market right now...
Best Puma football boots, 2022
Puma Future Z 1.4
Puma is often seen as an outsider behind the likes of Nike and Adidas – yet the German manufacturer can boast the likes of Pele, Maradona and Cruyff as icons of their brand. The Total Footballer even ripped one of Adidas's three stripes off his Netherlands shirts in the 1970s in loyalty to his sponsor. That's dedication.
And now, they have Neymar in their corner. The Puma Future boots are the chosen brand for the most expensive player on Earth for their sleek, polished design, bright palettes and ambition to do something a little different – including teaming up with Liberty for a floral version of these Z boots. If the Puma King is the boot of a certified legend, the Future Z is for someone who enjoys smashing trends and stepping out to be different from the pack.
In our recent Puma Future Z Lazertouch football boots review, we praised the authentic leather used in boots worn by some of the nippiest wingers in world football. Neymar's version of the Future Z are lighter still, made by synthetic material as opposed to the leather on the Lazertouch, so you have a choice.
The boots are a fantastic fit, offer superb traction, look stunning and are light enough to make you feel as if you're wearing carpet slippers. The Future Z is geared towards attacking players specifically.
Puma Ultra 1.4
The Puma Ultra boots are everything that you'd expect from a brand that consistently looks to push boundaries – whether that's with the wacky design of some of their shirts (see club names emblazoned in bold during the 2021/22 season) or the actual materials they use.
The Ultras tip the status quo a little further. They have the heel, laces and shape of a classic King but with surprising weightlessness, that genuinely feels freeing to your feet. Puma is rapidly becoming the choice of so many top stars – see Erling Haaland and Antoine Griezmann – and it's easy to see why with these beauties.
