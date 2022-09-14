Best Puma football boots: The latest footwear worn by the likes of Neymar and Antoine Griezmann

The best Puma football boots are getting even better, with the manufacturer upping their game in recent seasons to compete with heavyweight rivals Nike and Adidas.

They've made huge strides with kits and in terms of footwear, tempting Neymar away from Nike was a huge coup. So many of their boots have looked fantastic too, with the German brand always looking revolutionise. If you're simply looking for the best football boots of any and all manufacturers (including Adidas, Nike, Umbro and New Balance), be sure to check out our other reviews.

But here you'll find the best Puma football boots on the market right now...

The Puma Future is the flagship boot for speedsters (Image credit: Pro Direct)

Puma Future Z 1.4 The most modern-looking elite boots you can find Specifications Colourways: Parisian Night/Fizzy Light/Pistachio, Puma White/Pristine Studs: Firm ground, multiground, artificial ground, soft ground, turf As worn by: Neymar, Antoine Griezmann, Kingsley Coman Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + The Liberty link-up looks superb + These feel ultra-modern Reasons to avoid - Design isn't as timeless as the King - Not too many colourways yet

Puma is often seen as an outsider behind the likes of Nike and Adidas – yet the German manufacturer can boast the likes of Pele, Maradona and Cruyff as icons of their brand. The Total Footballer even ripped one of Adidas's three stripes off his Netherlands shirts in the 1970s in loyalty to his sponsor. That's dedication.

And now, they have Neymar in their corner. The Puma Future boots are the chosen brand for the most expensive player on Earth for their sleek, polished design, bright palettes and ambition to do something a little different – including teaming up with Liberty for a floral version of these Z boots. If the Puma King is the boot of a certified legend, the Future Z is for someone who enjoys smashing trends and stepping out to be different from the pack.

(Image credit: Future)

Puma Future Z Lazertouch You won't believe how light these are for leather boots Specifications Colourways: Black/White/Gold Studs: Firm ground, multiground, artificial ground, soft ground, turf As worn by: Neymar Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Leather + Extremely light + Classic design Reasons to avoid - White sole/black leather not for everyone - Lack of colourways

In our recent Puma Future Z Lazertouch football boots review, we praised the authentic leather used in boots worn by some of the nippiest wingers in world football. Neymar's version of the Future Z are lighter still, made by synthetic material as opposed to the leather on the Lazertouch, so you have a choice.

The boots are a fantastic fit, offer superb traction, look stunning and are light enough to make you feel as if you're wearing carpet slippers. The Future Z is geared towards attacking players specifically.

(Image credit: Puma)

Puma Ultra 1.4 Ultra smart and super light Specifications Colourways: Puma Black/Puma White/Fizzy Light, Festival Fuchsia/Neon Citrus/Parisian Night, Diamond Silver/Neon Citrus Studs: Firm ground, multiground, artificial ground, soft ground, turf As worn by: Alexia Putellas, Harry Maguire, Antoine Griezmann Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Very lightweight + The best of classic and modern Puma looks Reasons to avoid - Stiff sole - Some way off the Mercurial and X

The Puma Ultra boots are everything that you'd expect from a brand that consistently looks to push boundaries – whether that's with the wacky design of some of their shirts (see club names emblazoned in bold during the 2021/22 season) or the actual materials they use.

The Ultras tip the status quo a little further. They have the heel, laces and shape of a classic King but with surprising weightlessness, that genuinely feels freeing to your feet. Puma is rapidly becoming the choice of so many top stars – see Erling Haaland and Antoine Griezmann – and it's easy to see why with these beauties.