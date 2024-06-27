Sergio Ramos and Gerard Pique celebrate with Carles Puyol after his goal for Spain against Germany at the 2010 World Cup.

Think Spanish football and the first position that springs to mind is more than likely midfield.

Spain have been blessed with wonderful midfielders and the nation's unprecedented success at international level in recent years came through precision passing and control in the centre of the park.

But those teams were also built on firm foundations and remarkably, La Roja did not concede any goals in the knockout stages of their three tournament wins between 2008 and 2012.

Here is a look at the best Spanish defenders from that period and across the history of Spain's national team...

32. Julio Alberto

Julio Alberto in action for Spain against France in the final of Euro 1984. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Julio Alberto won 34 caps for Spain in the 1980s, appearing at Euro 1984 and at the 1986 World Cup.

The left-back spent nine years at Barcelona between 1982 and 1991, having previously played for four seasons at Atletico Madrid. Known for his pace, he was used in central midfield in the final of Euro 1984 as Spain lost to France.

31. Juanfran

Juanfran in action for Spain against Italy in a friendly in March 2016. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Juanfran Torres started out as a midfielder, but went on to become one of the best full-backs in Spain and was once described as "a winger and a full-back all in one" by Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone.

Part of the Spain squad which won Euro 2012, Juanfran did not play a single minute in Poland and Ukraine. He did play once at the 2014 World Cup and started all four games at Euro 2016, winning 22 caps in all.

30. Alvaro Arbeloa

Alvaro Arbeloa in action for Spain against Greece at Euro 2008. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alvaro Arbeloa was in the Spain squads for their three tournament wins between 2008 and 2012, but spent most of his international career as back-up.

After playing against Greece in the group stages of Euro 2008 and featuring for 14 minutes at the 2010 World Cup, the former Real Madrid and Liverpool defender was a starter at right-back at Euro 2012 as Sergio Ramos moved to central defence in the absence of Carles Puyol through injury. Spain conceded just once in six fixtures en route to the title.

29. Gallego

Gallego was part of the Spain defence against England in the teams' Euro 1968 quarter-final tie. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Francisco Gallego, known simply as Gallego, had long spells at Sevilla (twice) and Barcelona in a career spanning almost two decades in the 1960s and 1970s.

Part of the Spain squad which won the European Nations' Cup in 1964, he did not feature in that run, but went on to earn 36 caps for his country betwen 1966 and 1973.

28. Nacho Monreal

Spain's Nacho Monreal competes for the ball with Mexico's Hector Moreno in a friendly in August 2010. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nacho Monreal came through the youth ranks at hometown club Osasuna and went on to play for Malaga, Arsenal and Real Sociedad.

A left-back or central defender, Monreal made his Spain debut in 2009 and won 22 caps in total, but he was not in the squads for La Roja's tournament victories in 2010 or 2012.

27. Ivan Helguera

Spain's Ivan Helguera on the ball and under pressure from France's Zinedine Zidane at Euro 2000. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ivan Helguera made close to 350 appearances for Real Madrid between 1999 and 2007 and also had spells at Espanyol and Valencia.

A centre-back or defensive midfielder for club and country, Helguera won 47 caps for Spain and appeared in three major tournaments for La Roja.

26. Albert Ferrer

Spain's Albert Ferrer gets to the ball ahead of South Korea's Kim Joo-sung at the 1994 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Albert Ferrer was a key player for Barcelona in the 1990s, winning five La Liga titles and a European Cup with the Catalan club before joining Chelsea in 1998.

The Barcelona-born right-back was also a regular for Spain in that time and won 36 caps between 1991 and 1999. He played at the 1994 and 1998 World Cups and was also a starter in the team which won the gold medal at the Barcelona Olympics in 1992.

25. Aymeric Laporte

Aymeric Laporte celebrates with the UEFA Nations League trophy after Spain's win over Croatia in the final in 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Aymeric Laporte represented France at youth level but ultimately opted to represent Spain after a lack of opportunities with Les Bleus.

The former Manchester City defender made his Spain debut in 2021 and went on to become an important player for his adopted nation, starting at the back for La Roja in their 2023 UEFA Nations League success. Born in France to French parents, he qualified for former side Athletic Club as a Basque (part of the Basque Country is in southern France) and for Spain courtesy of his eight years with the Bilbao outfit.

24. Nacho

Nacho Fernandez gestures during Spain's Euro 2024 win over Croatia in June 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nacho Fernandez has spent most of his career as a back-up player at Real Madrid, but has amassed over 350 appearances for Los Blancos and is a six-time Champions League winner as of 2024.

Often ignored by Spain in the past, Nacho made his international debut in 2013, was a UEFA Nations League winner a decade later and started in the first game at Euro 2024. Comfortable at centre-back or in either full-back position, the dependable defender is a useful man to have around.

23. Gregorio Benito

Gregorio Benito with Real Madrid in 1983. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gregorio Benito (best known as Goyo Benito) won six La Liga titles with Real Madrid in the 1970s and was a European Cup runner-up with Los Blancos in 1980/81.

One of the best centre-backs of his generation, Benito won 22 caps for Spain. He played in the 1968 Olympics in Mexico, but never appeared in a World Cup or European Championship as Spain failed to qualify for those tournaments during his time in the national team.

22. Sergi Barjuan

Spain's Sergi Barjuan (right) competes for the ball with Bolivia's Miguel Rimba at the 1994 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sergi Barjuan came through the youth system at La Masia and spent nine seasons with Barcelona's first team, before going on to play for three years at Atletico Madrid.

An attacking left-back, Sergi won 56 caps for Spain between 1994 and 2002, appearing at two World Cups and two European Championships in that time.

21. Rafael Alkorta

Spain defender Rafael Alkorta competes for the ball with Bulgaria's Hristo Stoichkov at Euro 96. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rafael Alkorta was born in Bilbao and played for hometown side Athletic Club across two long spells. He also spent four years at Real Madrid.

An important player for Spain, he featured in three World Cups – in 1990, 1994 and 1998 – and also at Euro 96. The tough-tackling centre-back won 54 caps in total.

20. Cesar Azpilicueta

Cesar Azpilicueta in action for Spain against England in November 2016. (Image credit: Getty Images)

European champion at Under-19 and U-21 level with Spain, Cesar Azpilicueta has gone on to win over 40 caps for La Roja.

One of the most versatile players of his generation, Azpilicueta has played at right-back, left-back and in central defence in a successful career and won multiple trophies in an 11-year spell at Chelsea between 2012 and 2023.

19. Ferran Olivella

Ferran Olivella (third from left in the back row) pictured with Spain ahead of a game against Ireland in November 1965. (Image credit: Alamy)

Ferran Olivella, a centre-back who played for 13 years at Barcelona between 1956 and 1960, was the first Spanish player to get his hands on an international trophy.

Olivella captained Spain to victory at the 1964 European Nations' Cup on home soil and went on to win 18 caps in total for his country. He was also part of the squad at the 1966 World Cup in England, but didn't play.

18. Jose Ramon Alexanko

Jose Ramon Alexanko (fourth from left, top row) lines up with his Barcelona team-mates for the club's official photo ahead of the 1982/83 season. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jose Ramon Alexanko started his career at local team Athletic Club, but the Basque defender is best known for his 13-year spell at Barcelona between 1980 and 1993.

Alexanko (often spelled Alexanco) won four La Liga titles and a European Cup at Barcelona and was captain of Johan Cruyff's Dream Team. The centre-back was capped 34 times by Spain, but retired from international duty after the 1982 World Cup at the age of just 26.

17. Andoni Goikoetxea

Andoni Goikoetxea in action for Spain against Romania at Euro 1984. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Andoni Goikoetxea is best remembered for his infamous challenge on Diego Maradona which left the Argentine with a broken ankle and saw the Basque nicknamed "The Butcher of Bilbao".

But Goikoetxea was also an accomplished central defender. A two-time La Liga winner with Athletic, the centre-back also had a spell at Atletico Madrid and won 39 caps for Spain. He represented La Roja at Euro 1984 and the 1986 World Cup.

16. Antonio Maceda

West Germany's Rudi Voller and Spain's Antonio Maceda shake hands during a match at Euro 1984. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Antonio Maceda played as a centre-back for Sporting Gijon and Real Madrid in the 1970s and 1980s, winning 36 caps for Spain between 1981 and 1986.

He probably would have had many more, but was forced to retire from international duty after suffering a serious injury at the 1986 World Cup. Maceda scored twice in Spain's historic 12-1 win over Malta as La Roja secured the 11-goal margin needed to qualify for Euro 1984. In the tournament itself, he netted the winner against West Germany in the semi-finals, but was suspended as Spain lost to France in the final.

15. Migueli

Migueli in action for Spain against England in 1980. (Image credit: Getty Images)

An uncompromising centre-back who was nicknamed Tarzan, Migueli was Barcelona's all-time record appearance holder until he was surpassed by Xavi in 2011.

A two-time UEFA Cup Winners' Cup champion and double La Liga winner with Barça in a long career at Camp Nou after starting out at Cadiz, Migueli won 32 caps for Spain between 1974 and 1980.

14. Abelardo

Spain's Abelardo beats England's Tony Adams to a header at Euro 96. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Abelardo Fernandez came through the youth ranks at Sporting Gijon and went on to spend eight years at Barcelona.

A Spanish international for a decade between 1991 and 2001, Abelardo won 54 caps for La Roja, appearing in two World Cups and two European Championships. He was also part of the Under-23 side which won gold at the Barcelona Olympics in 1992, scoring in both the semi-final and the final.

13. Michel Salgado

Michel Salgado in action for Spain against Germany in February 2003. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Michel Salgado spent a decade at Real Madrid and made close to 350 appearances for Los Blancos, winning four La Liga titles and two Champions Leagues in that time.

An aggressive and no-nonsense right-back, Salgado went on to win over 50 caps for Spain and was unfortunate as injury ruled him out of two major tournaments. He eventually lost his place to Sergio Ramos for club and country, but was one of the best right-backs around in the early 2000s.

12. Raul Albiol

Spain's Raul Albiol competes for the ball with Sweden's Henrik Larsson at Euro 2008. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most dependable centre-backs of his generation, Raul Albiol won 58 caps for Spain between 2007 and 2021 and featured in their three tournament wins.

Albiol was the only outfield player in Spain's 2010 World Cup-winning squad who did not feature for a single minute after picking up an injury early on in the tournament. He did not play at Euro 2012 either, but did feature in two matches at Euro 2008.

11. Carlos Marchena

Spain's Carlos Marchena competes for the ball with Sweden's Markus Rosenberg at Euro 2008. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Part of the Spain sides which won the FIFA World Youth Championship in 1999 and a silver medal at the 2000 Olympics, Carlos Marchena went on to win 69 caps for La Roja at senior level.

A starter at Euro 2008 alongside Carles Puyol, the former Valencia defender lost his place to Gerard Pique for the 2010 World Cup, but was part of the Spain squad in South Africa. Ahead of that tournament, he broke Garrincha's record of 49 international appearances without defeat as he played in a win over Saudi Arabia, eventually going 56 games unbeaten.

10. Jose Antonio Camacho

Jose Antonio Camacho on the ball for Spain against Algeria at the 1986 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jose Antonio Camacho won 81 caps for Spain between 1975 and 1988 and the legendary Real Madrid left-back was a mainstay in the defence for much of that time.

Camacho made close to 600 appearances for Real Madrid, despite spending almost two years out through injury in the late 1970s, and won nine La Liga titles with Los Blancos. He featured in two World Cups and two European Championships for Spain and later had a four-year spell as their coach.

9. Joan Capdevila

Spain defender Joan Capdevila celebrates with the World Cup trophy after victory over the Netherlands in the 2010 World Cup final in South Africa. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The most unheralded member of Spain's starting XI at the 2010 World Cup, Joan Capdevila was also part of the team which won Euro 2008.

The Catalan left-back played for the likes of Deportivo La Coruña, Villareal, Atletico Madrid, Espanyol and Benfica in a successful career across more than two decades. He won 60 caps for Spain between 2002 and 2011.

8. Dani Carvajal

Spain defender Dani Carvajal kisses the UEFA Nations League trophy in 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dani Carvajal came through the youth system at Real Madrid and was the player chosen to lay the first brick at their new La Fabrica academy, along with club legend Alfredo Di Stefano.

And it turned out to be an inspired choice as Carvajal went on to become one of Madrid and Spain's greatest defenders. An international since 2014, he hit the winning penalty as La Roja won the UEFA Nations League in 2023 and became a six-time Champions League winner in 2024.

7. Manuel Sanchis

Manuel Sanchis in action for Spain against Uruguay at the 1990 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manuel Sanchis made over 700 appearances for Real Madrid and spent his entire career with Los Blancos, winning an array of silverware between 1983 and 2001.

Sanchis was a committed centre-back who could also operate in midfied. He earned 48 caps for Spain and also won the European Championship with La Roja at Under-21 level.

6. Miguel Angel Nadal

Spain defender Miguel Angel Nadal tackles South Korea's Seol Ki-hyeon at the 2002 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Physically strong and tactically intelligent, Miguel Angel Nadal played for Mallorca and Barcelona at club level in an excellent career and won 62 caps for Spain.

Part of Barcelona's European Cup-winning side in 1992 under Johan Cruyff, Nadal featured for Spain in the 1994, 1998 and 2002 World Cups. He is also the uncle of tennis great Rafael Nadal.

5. Jordi Alba

Jordi Alba on the ball for Spain against Portugal at Euro 2012. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jordi Alba made his Spain debut in 2011 and quickly became a key player, starting as left-back for La Roja as Vicente del Bosque's side won Euro 2012.

One of the best attacking full-backs of the modern era, Alba enjoyed huge success at Barcelona between 2012 and 2023. He won 93 caps for Spain in total and retired from international duty after helping La Roja to the UEFA Nations League title as captain in 2023.

4. Fernando Hierro

Fernando Hierro in action for Spain against Slovenia at Euro 2000. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A classy centre-back who could also play in midfield, Fernando Hierro won 89 caps for Spain and scored an impressive 29 goals for La Roja.

Unfortunate to play in a less successful era for Spain, Hierro is widely considered one of the nation's best-ever defenders. He played 601 official matches for Real Madrid, winning five La Liga titles and three Champions Leagues.

3. Gerard Pique

Gerard Pique in action for Spain against Scotland in October 2010. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gerard Pique made his Spain debut in 2009 and went on to become a key player for La Roja in their tournament wins at the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012.

Pique formed a solid partnership with Barcelona team-mate Carles Puyol in central defence in 2010 and then alongside Sergio Ramos in 2012. Often outspoken for his criticism of Real Madrid and also a proud Catalan, the centre-back always gave his all for Spain and won 102 caps in a glorious era. Hugely successful at Barcelona, he retired from international football after the 2018 World Cup.

2. Carles Puyol

Carles Puyol (left) celebrates with Gerard Pique after scoring for Spain against Germany in the semi-finals of the 2010 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Passionate, powerful, brave and always 100 per cent committed, Carles Puyol led by example in a Spain shirt and played a big part in La Roja's success at Euro 2008 and at the 2010 World Cup.

A rock at the back, Puyol also got forward to score a vital winner against Germany in the teams' 2010 World Cup semi-final. At Barcelona, he was captain of the team which won it all in a fabulous era. He missed Euro 2012 through injury and was forced to retire prematurely in 2014, but earned 100 caps for Spain.

1. Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos celebrates Spain's Euro 2012 final win over Italy at the final whistle. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sergio Ramos was a starter for Spain in all three of their tournament wins between 2008 and 2012, later captained La Roja and went on to win 180 caps in a 16-year international career.

A right-back in the Spain side for the 2008 European Championship and 2010 World Cup wins, Ramos moved to central defence for Euro 2012 after Carles Puyol was ruled out. He also scored 23 goals for La Roja and won an array of silverware at Real Madrid, including four Champions League crowns.