Best Umbro football boots: The latest footwear from Britain's biggest sports manufacturer
Here are the best Umbro football boots currently on the market - the perfect blend of cutting edge and nostalgia
If you want the best Umbro football boots or simply prefer buying British-manufactured sportswear, you'll want to take a gander at this guide.
Having the right boots can make a huge difference to a player's game, with certain Umbro ranges specifically designed to assist defenders, attackers, speed merchants and creative maestros. FFT has been dedicating itself to categorising designs to make boot shopping easier for you. If you're simply looking for the best football boots of any and all manufacturers (including Adidas, Puma, Nike and New Balance), be sure to check out our other reviews.
But here you'll find the best Umbro football boots on the market right now...
Best Umbro football boots 2022
In our Umbro Velocita VI review, we praised this boot's lightness in particular. Weighing in at 190g – the same as Nike Mercurial Vapours – this is one area where the Velocita VI sits comfortably alongside the absolute best in the business. Comfort-wise, they also do the business, with a thick sock-like structure offering you warmth, protection and support, while still allowing your foot room to breathe. The laces are also very high quality wool.
We also love the design. The big Umbro logo is a bold middle-finger to those obsessed with the latest Nike and Adidas releases, screaming, "There's no school like the old school".
A slight downside was the scratchy material on the upper, which doesn't caress the ball, but allows it to skim off the surface instead. Overall this is an excellent boot, however.
Umbro Tocco 2 Pro
A boot evidently built with first touch in mind. The Umbro Tocco 2 is a huge step up from the previous instalment in the Tocco series, with high quality K-leather providing an exquisite, dry and cosy experience for the feet, without feeling heavy.
Unlike other boots that use the material, the Tocco 2's K-leather upper is covered in hundreds of tiny dots, and padded with memory foam, which are key in providing the type of grip and close control that ca genuinely improve a player's performance.
Also among the cheaper options on the market, the Umbro Tocco 2 is a serious choice for players who want to compete on a smaller budget.
