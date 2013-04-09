Blackpool boss Paul Ince slaps price tag on entire family

Blackpool manager Paul Ince has announced that he is prepared to sell any and every member of his immediate family, to any buyer, if they offer a large enough fee.

The offer is believed to apply to his sons, his wife Claire, and both his siblings.

"I don't want to sell any of them, but if there's enough money on the table, we'd have to think about it," the former Internazionale star told FourFourTwo. "I'd like to think that everyone here will remain a part of this family for the rest of their careers, but we can't afford to be naïve.

"We can't compete with clubs like Man City and AC Milan," he continued. "If Silvio Berlusconi takes a shine to Claire, for example, all I can do is try to get the best possible price."

QPR are said to have identified Paul's £4m-valued brother, Chris Ince, as the man to provide a calming influence and some fatherly advice for wayward star Adel Taraabt. And Paul's son Tom, apparently worth £25m, has reportedly attracted the attention of Liverpool, who want him to play football for them.

Ince denied that his was a 'selling family', citing the capture of his son Daniel Ince after he was deemed surplus to requirements by biological father Jason McAteer.

The former Notts County boss confirmed, however, that he would consider selling his grandmother, albeit reluctantly, if he thought the move was right for all parties.

"It'd be hard to let go of the woman who helped raise me from a tiny baby to be the man I am today, but I don't want to stand in the way of the next step in her career," he said, in response to reported interest from an unnamed Premier League player in the Manchester area.

"She can't train every day, and she might have lost a yard of pace, but you can't put a price on experience. Though I can, and it's £800,000."