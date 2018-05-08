Bolton's Mark Little reunited with wedding ring and wallet following botched survival celebrations

Bolton survived Championship relegation by the skin of their teeth after late goals from David Wheater and Aaron Wilbraham completed a dramatic 3-2 turnaround against Nottingham Forest.

Bolton's achievement meant they broke the 46-game second-tier record for staying up with the fewest points (43).

Little was also part of the Peterborough squad that got relegated from the Championship with a record-high 54 points – so it's hard to blame the 29-year-old for enjoying the celebrations a little bit more than his team-mates as he threw his jacket into the crowd.

Unfortunately for Little, that wasn't the only thing that made its way to the fans. So, to try to prevent losing his personal possessions forever, the defender took to Twitter to plea for his wallet and wedding ring back.

He wrote: "For the fan I gave my jacket to. You’re welcome to it, but I need my wallet and wedding ring???"

Fortunately, Trotters supporter Kielann Preston contacted a fans group on Facebook in an effort to return the items – and it proved successful.

Little tweeted: "It’s just a great day!!! #littlesfoundhiswallet la la laaaa la!"

According to BBC Sport, he got his wedding ring back too. The right-back can sleep easy now... presuming that hangover's worn off.

