Referee takes out a Kayserispor player AND Besiktas's Talisca in Turkish Super Lig

Nine minutes into the Turkish Super Lig clash on Monday evening, referee Simsek made his presence known early – just not with his whistle.

His first move was a body-check – an easy yellow card had anyone else done it – before he inadvertently legged up Besiktas's Anderson Talisca.

We can only assume he fancied evening things up straight away.

Strikes from Dusko Tosic (31') and Adriano (45') ensured Besiktas left the match unscathed with all three points.

The hosts' victory means they are now four points off league leaders Galatasaray in fourth place – only good enough for the Europa League – with two games left to play.

