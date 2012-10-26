BotN: Newcastle's Tiote dismissed for late challenge at airport

The Toon battler has been sent for a rather late early bath, asBack of the Net'sPaul Watson reports...



Newcastle United boss Alan Pardew has admitted his disappointment at discovering that tenacious midfielder Cheick Tiote was sent off during the night.

Tiote has come under fire for his physical approach to the game, which has seen him booked 29 times in his last 59 matches and claimed scores of lives.

However, the Ivorian stayed out of trouble in a 1-0 Europa League win over Club Bruges on Thursday evening, making up for his early dismissal against Sunderland last weekend.

All seemed well in the Newcastle camp, until manager Pardew received a call at 2am.

Ã¢ÂÂThe voice at the end of the line told me that Cheick had been sent off,Ã¢ÂÂ Pardew told FourFourTwo.

Ã¢ÂÂApparently heÃ¢ÂÂs put in a late challenge on Vadis Odjijda-Ofoe by the luggage carousel at Ostend-Bruges Airport. IÃ¢ÂÂve seen the replay and to be fair the ball is gone by nearly five hours.

Ã¢ÂÂBut I canÃ¢ÂÂt help but think the other ladÃ¢ÂÂs made rather a lot of it. If you canÃ¢ÂÂt run into the back of a yawning opponent with a luggage cart then I worry that the physical side of the game is disappearing.Ã¢ÂÂ

Tiote will miss NewcastleÃ¢ÂÂs next three Premier League games against West Brom, Liverpool and West Ham before returning against Swansea where he has already been booked.

Ã¢ÂÂI didnÃ¢ÂÂt see the incident,Ã¢ÂÂ Pardew shrugged. Ã¢ÂÂThe refereeÃ¢ÂÂs told me that TioteÃ¢ÂÂs upended Leon BrittonÃ¢ÂÂs shopping trolley in Lidl. In my opinion thatÃ¢ÂÂs a real Waitrose yellow, I donÃ¢ÂÂt know how the ref thinks anyone gets home from Lidl with a packet of German chocolate biscuits.Ã¢ÂÂ

FourFourTwo attempted to interview Tiote but he declined to comment, instead issuing a firm elbow to the ribs.

Editor's note: this isn't a serious accusation and all quotes are fictionalised. But you knew that, because you're not stupid.



