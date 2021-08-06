Bournemouth v West Brom live stream: How to watch the Championship opener, from anywhere in the world

Looking for a Bournemouth v West Brom live stream ahead of the Championship opener? We've got you covered.

Two of the Championship promotion favourites get the maddest league in the world back up and running on Friday night, as Bournemouth welcome West Brom to the Vitality Stadium.

The hosts fell just short of an immediate return to the Premier League last season, losing in the play-off semi-finals to eventual winners Brentford, while the visitors appear to be becoming a yo-yo team again, having gone down for the second time in four years.

There will be new faces in both dugouts on the South Coast. Scott Parker has taken over as head coach of the Cherries, having left Fulham after a second successive top flight relegation, while Valerien Ismael - who masterminded one of the stories of the EFL last season by taking Barnsley to the Championship play-offs - has succeeded Sam Allardyce as Baggies boss.

Parker hasn't exactly got a full complement to choose from for his first game in charge, with Jefferson Lerma and Chris Mepham suspended, and Steve Cook, Jack Stacey, Leif Davis, Ben Pearson and Arnaut Danjuma all set to miss out through injury.

Wantaway Matheus Pereira isn't expected to be named in the West Brom 18, although England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone is still at the club, with the Baggies having turned down a £10 million bid from West Ham last month.

Kick-off is at 7:45pm on Friday, UK time, and the game is live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event in the UK.

And don't worry if you're overseas; you'll still be able to watch a Bournemouth v West Brom live stream. We've got all the details in this handy guide.

Use a VPN to watch a Bournemouth v West Brom live stream from outside your country

If you’re out of the UK for the Championship curtain-raiser, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you still want to catch the game without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.View Deal