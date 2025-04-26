Watch Bournemouth v Manchester United online: Live streams, TV channel, kick-off time for Premier League game

Watch Bournemouth v Man United to see if the Cherries can keep their European hopes alive against the struggling Manchester side, with all the details here on live streams and TV broadcasts globally.

Bournemouth v Man United key information • Date Sunday, April 27 • Kick-off time: 2pm BST / 9am ET • Venue: Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK) | USA Network (US) | Optus (Australia) | Fubo (Canada) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

With just one win in their past eight, Bournemouth have slipped down the Premier League table and are lagging behind in the race for European football. They're not out of it, but they'll need a result here and a strong run-in if they are to stand a chance.

Currently eighth in the table, they are eight points off Chelsea in sixth place with five games remaining, making this a must-win for Andoni Iraola's side.

The visitors to the Vitality Stadium on Sunday are a team who are going strong in Europe, but not domestically. Manchester United are into the semi-finals of the Europa League, which represents their only path to European football next season as they currently languish 14th in the Premier League table.

In truth, United's Premier League season is as good as over and they'll have one eye on their Europa League semi-final first leg against Athletic Bilbao next week.

Read on for all the information on how to watch Man United play Bournemouth online, on TV, and from anywhere with a VPN.

Can I watch Bournemouth vs Man United in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch Bournemouth vs Manchester United on TV on Sky Sports Main Event today.

Coverage starts at 1pm following ahead of the 2pm kick-off.

You can get Sky Sports on your TV with one of Sky's various packages, and while existing Sky customers can stream using Sky Go, Now TV is the streaming partner for those looking for less of a commitment. You can get all 12 Sky Sports channels through Now TV, which is currently £26 a month for your first six month.

Watch Bournemouth vs Man United streams globally

Watch Bournemouth vs Manchester United in the US In the US, you can watch Bournemouth vs Man United on USA Network, which is a cable TV channel. There's no specific streaming platform for USA itself, so to watch online you'll need a cord-cutting streaming service such as Sling or Fubo.

Can I watch Bournemouth vs Manchester Unitedin Canada? Bournemouth vs Manchester United is being shown on Fubo in Canada, with the broadcaster having access to every single Premier League match. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Bournemouth vs Manchester United in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Bournemouth vs Manchester United on Optus Sport, along with every other Premier League fixture throughout the 2024/2025 season. Optus Sport subscriptions cost $24.99 a month, or $229 for a year. That will also get you a live stream for every single Premier League game.

Can I watch Bournemouth vs Manchester United in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Bournemouth vs Manchester United on Sky Sport Now, which costs $49.99 a month if you're looking for the streaming package.

Watch Bournemouth vs Manchester United from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Bournemouth vs Manchester United is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

