In Brazil, Atletico Mineiro star casually finds top corner from halfway line

The tricky Venezuelan winger produced a classy performance in Atletico's emphatic 3-0 victory over Coritiba on Sunday, scoring twice in Belo Horizonte.

The 22-year-old broke the deadlock in the fifth minute, before Leonardo Silva doubled the home team's advantage on the quarter-hour mark.

But the greatest moment of the contest was undoubtedly Otero's show-stopping strike.

In the 32nd minute, Otero picked up possession just inside his own half and, with no options ahead of him, opted for the spectacular by launching a fine strike over bemused Coritiba goalkeeper Wilson.

Otero's team-mates fittingly bowed down to the winger, whose stock is quickly rising in Brazil.

See also...

Has Brentford's Neal Maupay produced the miss of the season? (Answer: yes)

In Other News...