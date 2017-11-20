In Brazil, Atletico Mineiro star casually finds top corner from halfway line
Fred (remember him?) and Robinho watch on as team-mate Romulo Otero dazzles with outrageous strike
The tricky Venezuelan winger produced a classy performance in Atletico's emphatic 3-0 victory over Coritiba on Sunday, scoring twice in Belo Horizonte.
The 22-year-old broke the deadlock in the fifth minute, before Leonardo Silva doubled the home team's advantage on the quarter-hour mark.
But the greatest moment of the contest was undoubtedly Otero's show-stopping strike.
In the 32nd minute, Otero picked up possession just inside his own half and, with no options ahead of him, opted for the spectacular by launching a fine strike over bemused Coritiba goalkeeper Wilson.
Otero's team-mates fittingly bowed down to the winger, whose stock is quickly rising in Brazil.
See also...
Has Brentford's Neal Maupay produced the miss of the season? (Answer: yes)
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.