In Brazil, FIVE red cards are dished out following a frantic mass brawl

Treze were leading 3-1 against Caxias at the Estadio Francisco Stedile before the game descended into farce.

After substitute Dede slotted in the visitors' third goal of the evening, his celebrations in front of the home supporters annoyed a group of Caxias players who felt the need to intervene.

What played out afterwards was pure mayhem as seemingly most of the Caxias team tried tripping the 31-year-old goalscorer up before chasing him across the pitch.

The brawl grew in size and became increasingly violent on the sideline until, eventually, referee Ricardo Ribeiro called a halt to proceedings and issued five red cards. Three were handed to Caxias and two to Treze.

As a result of the carnage, Ribeiro decided to end the game early despite there being five minutes left on the clock.

Following that almighty ordeal who could blame him.

