Brentford vs West Ham United live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Brentford vs West Ham United live stream and match preview, Sunday 14 May, 2pm BST

Brentford vs West Ham United live stream and match preview

Looking for a Brentford vs West Ham United live stream? We've got you covered. Brentford vs West Ham United is not being shown in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

West Ham (opens in new tab) will be looking to make it three wins on the bounce in all competitions when they face Brentford (opens in new tab) on Sunday.

David Moyes' men will be full of confidence after they came from behind to beat AZ Alkmaar 2-1 in the first leg of their Europa Conference League semi-final on Thursday.

Brentford still have an outside chance of qualifying for continental competition, but they probably need to win here to keep those hopes alive.

Kick-off is at 2pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Brentford will have to make do without Pontus Jansson, Keane Lewis-Potter, Christian Norgaard and Thomas Strakosha in this London derby.

West Ham will be unable to call upon the services of Gianluca Scamacca and Vladimir Coufal on Sunday.

Form

West Ham have lost three of their last four top-flight outings, but they are now safe from the threat of relegation.

Brentford have lost only one of their last four matches as they seek a top-seven finish.

Referee

Michael Oliver will be the referee for Brentford vs West Ham United.

Stadium

Brentford vs West Ham United will be played at the 17,250-capacity Gtech Community Stadium in London.

Kick-off and channel

Brentford vs West Ham United kick-off is at 2pm BST on Sunday 14 May in the UK. The game is not being shown in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 9am ET / 6am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee (opens in new tab)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.