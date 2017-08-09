Bristol City are using great goal celebration GIFs on Twitter this season
The Robins thrashed Plymouth on Tuesday night, giving exposure to some strange snippets on Twitter.
Social media teams for official club Twitter accounts always aim to be ahead of their competition by giving fans something a bit different.
And on Tuesday night, Bristol City showed us one of their strangest innovations yet.
This season, every time a player scores for the Robins, supporters get to see the individual's special pre-recorded celebration on Twitter.
After Saturday's 3-1 win over Barnsley, Bristol City's social media team were busy again on Tuesday night as their team beat League One Plymouth 5-0 in the first round of the Carabao Cup, showing off Jens Hegeler high-fiving himself and Korey Smith's 'calm down' celebration in all their glory.
GOAL: #BristolCity 1-0 Plymouth Argyle, Hegeler 2. #BRCvPLYpic.twitter.com/BssW7aRp7T
— Bristol City FC (@bcfctweets) August 8, 2017
GOAL: #BristolCity 2-0 Plymouth Argyle, Baker 14. #BRCvPLYpic.twitter.com/OZ2g4Ikud3
— Bristol City FC (@bcfctweets) August 8, 2017
GOAL: #BristolCity 3-0 Plymouth Argyle, Smith 19. #BRCvPLYpic.twitter.com/M2nzNMPjJg
— Bristol City FC (@bcfctweets) August 8, 2017
GOAL: #BristolCity 4-0 Plymouth Argyle, Hinds 39. #BRCvPLYpic.twitter.com/zIH2v3lMrq
— Bristol City FC (@bcfctweets) August 8, 2017
GOAL: #BristolCity 5-0 Plymouth Argyle, Paterson 79. #BRCvPLYpic.twitter.com/G9j0v2O9xe
— Bristol City FC (@bcfctweets) August 8, 2017
And Bristol City aren't the only ones...
We can't wait to use @JemKaracan6's 2017/18 goal graphic! Go behind the scenes at #BWFC's recent photoshoot https://t.co/7rLlRfF4Smpic.twitter.com/37qJ0ZGeUP
— Bolton Wanderers FC (@OfficialBWFC) August 7, 2017
