Santa Cruz player spectacularly injures himself while celebrating

Before Tuesday's match, Santa Cruz had been on a three-game losing streak in Brazil's second tier - so they desperately wanted a win against Criciuma.

And they got off to the perfect start as Luis broked the deadlock in the 29th minute by tapping in Yuri's squared pass.

But things took a nasty turn for the 20-year-old when he leapt onto some advertising hoardings in celebration (as you do), and injured himself in the process.

A Santa Cruz physio was deployed to use his magic spray and get Yuri back on his feet.

But it got worse: Santa Cruz ended up losing 2-1.

