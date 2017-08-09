Santa Cruz player spectacularly injures himself while celebrating
Andre Luis got so excited after scoring that he needed a physio to recover from his post-goal exploits.
Before Tuesday's match, Santa Cruz had been on a three-game losing streak in Brazil's second tier - so they desperately wanted a win against Criciuma.
And they got off to the perfect start as Luis broked the deadlock in the 29th minute by tapping in Yuri's squared pass.
But things took a nasty turn for the 20-year-old when he leapt onto some advertising hoardings in celebration (as you do), and injured himself in the process.
A Santa Cruz physio was deployed to use his magic spray and get Yuri back on his feet.
But it got worse: Santa Cruz ended up losing 2-1.
- Celtic's Kieran Tierney scores unbelievable wondergoal against Kilmarnock
- Crystal Palace owner Steve Parish rubbishes Tony Adams's 'mythical consortium'
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.