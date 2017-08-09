Celtic's Kieran Tierney scores unbelievable wondergoal against Kilmarnock
Celtic's 20-year-old full-back scored a 40-yard screamer in the Betfred Cup on Tuesday night.
With Celtic already 3-0 up over Kilmarnock thanks to a Leigh Griffiths brace and header from Anthony Ralston, the Bhoys didn't really need to keep pushing for more goals.
But Celtic's stand-in captain, who was making a rare appearance at centre-back, wanted in on the action and unleashed a bullet into the top corner which screamed past keeper Jamie MacDonald.
Celtic went on to win 5-0, and manager Brendan Rodgers couldn't help but gush about his star defender.
"He stepped into it really well, and I knew as soon as he had his first touch that he was going to have a shot," Rodgers told BBC Sport. "He's shown it in training a number of times, he's got an absolute rocket of a left foot."
He's not wrong.
