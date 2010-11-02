Bursaspor take giant leap as the Big Three falter historically

Turkey's titanic trio are all outside the top three for the first time after 10 games, reveals Sefa Atay...

They say there's a fine line between success and failure. If that line can be crossed with a single step then Semih Senturk certainly proved so this weekend.

Far from a tap-in, SemihÃ¢ÂÂs goal was proof once again that Fenerbahce have long ignored a proven goalscorer while wasting millions on the likes of Mateja Kezman, Nicolas Ã¢ÂÂLe SulkÃ¢ÂÂ Anelka and Dani Guiza.

While the rest of the players in the Bursaspor box stood and watched as EmreÃ¢ÂÂs pass floated to the back post, Semih took one step in anticipation that maybe, just maybe, Alex De SouzaÃ¢ÂÂs volley might fall into his path. And so it did. And Fenerbahce were ahead.

Unfortunately, it was not enough to give last yearÃ¢ÂÂs runners up all three points as they immediately resorted to sitting back in the second half with Ivan ErgicÃ¢ÂÂs goal ensuring a share of the points in arguably the game of the season so far.

On Tuesday night, Bursa welcome an unpredictable and very out-of-pocket Manchester United with their European adventure hanging by a thread. It will also provide the club with their fourth opportunity to record their first-ever goal in Europe...

THE CHASING PACK

Back on the home front, Besiktas, Galatasaray, Trabzonspor and Kayserispor all gained ground on the leaders as they registered 2-1 victories.

Following his side's promising draw at Fenerbahce, a debut home victory for Gala gaffer Gheorghe Hagi went down well with Guti once again pulling the strings as the Black Eagles beat struggling Sivasspor.

The absence of any of IstanbulÃ¢ÂÂs Ã¢ÂÂBig ThreeÃ¢ÂÂ in the top three league positions after 10 games is something never before seen, according to the brains in the statistics room. With Bursaspor, Trabzonspor and Kayserispor nicely nestled in the box seats, it's yet another encouraging sign for teams previously seen to be simply making up the numbers.

That leaves Fenerbahce in fourth, Galatasaray sixth and Besiktas eighth - and who can complain after decades of predictability? Long may it continueÃ¢ÂÂ¦

RESULTS Fri 29 Bursaspor 1-1 Fenerbahce Sat 30 Eskisehirspor 0-0 AnkaragÃÂ¼cÃÂ¼, Gaziantepspor 0-0 KarabÃÂ¼kspor, Galatasaray 2-1 Antalyaspor Sun 31 Genclerbirligi 2-0 Manisaspor, Kasimpasa 1-2 Kayserispor, Bucaspor 0-2 Istanbul BB, Besiktas 2-1 Sivasspor Mon 1 Konyaspor 1-2 Trabzonspor



THE ENTERTAINER

At the other end of the table, Kasimpasa are getting worryingly close to losing touch with the 17 teams above them.

Manager Yilmaz Vural's touchline antics would leave South AmericaÃ¢ÂÂs finest in the shade and, in an age where many managers barely bother to smile, it would be a shame to lose one of Turkish football's finest entertainers.

With only two points from 10 games, to say he was walking on thin ice would be a huge understatement. Next up? A trip to Besiktas! WhoÃ¢ÂÂd be a managerÃ¢ÂÂ¦

AND FINALLY

Bursaspor-Fener was briefly held up when a cat came on the pitchÃ¢ÂÂ¦