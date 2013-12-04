Cazorla: My biggest problem adjusting to life in England

The Spaniard is in his second season at Emirates Stadium after an impressive debut campaign with the Gunners in which he scored 12 league goals and grabbed 11 assists.

But the 28-year-old - speaking exclusively in the January 2014 issue of FourFourTwo - admits the help of team-mate and compatriot Mikel Arteta was needed to overcome a pivotal domestic issue in his new surroundings.

"Absolutely - it was hell!" Cazorla told FourFourTwo. "Curtains over here are different. In Spain, we're accustomed to sleeping in total darkness because the sun's really bright in the morning. You can't even see your hand in front of your face. When we first moved into our house, we were waking up at 6am. I'd go to training and people were asking if I'd gone out the night before because I looked so sleepy. Mikel Arteta explained that every house in England is like that and I'd have to find blackout curtains myself. I'm happier now!"

