Chelsea's title, Berbatov's draw and the goals of the season

Goals galore on the final day of the season; Chelsea were crowned champions turning on the style with a 8-0 victory over Wigan, Manchester United trashed Stoke 4-0, Arsenal battered Fulham reserves 4-0, and Spurs rehearsed for their Champions league qualifying round exit by going 2-0 up away to Burnley then ended up on the wrong side of a 4-2 scoreline.

In the title clinching game at Stamford Bridge, Didier Drogba once again showed why he is such an enormousÃ¢ÂÂ¦Ã¢ÂÂ¦ role model for kids, by getting in a mnassive great strop when he wasnÃ¢ÂÂt allowed to take a penalty.

With Chelsea winning 1-0 and Man Utd 2-0 up over at Old Trafford, the title was still very much in the balance.

Then BluesÃ¢ÂÂ Midfielder Frank Lampard questionably collapsed in the LaticsÃ¢ÂÂ penalty area, providing his team a chance to earn for a vital two goal cushion themselves.

However Drogba, always the team player, saw this as a chance to bag a goal for himself and win the golden boot, but Frank was having none of it, grabbing the ball and hitting the net.

Six goals later and Chelsea were league champions, not forgetting of course an incredible double, also picking up the Draw Specialist's alternative Premier League title, which just goes to show that the method is indeed a valid one.

Once it was obvious Chelsea had the title in the bag, the main question at Old Trafford was whether Manchester United scapegoat Dimitar Berbatov would finish the season with more league goals than own goals scored by other Premier League teams for United.

Once again the Bulgarian striker flattered to deceive, missing chance after chance, while ex-United defender Danny Higgingbottom, smacked Wayne

RooneyÃ¢ÂÂs centre into his own net with authority to register the 12th own goal scored for United in the league this season.



So the final result was a draw, which just goes to show that Alex Ferguson was justified to let Tevez and Ronaldo leave last year, after all theyÃ¢ÂÂve only scored about 60 goals between them this season.

Meanwhile, goal gluten, Emile Heskey was unable to add to his whopping tally of three league goals on the final day of the season.

He beats the Liverpool beach ball by two goals, not forgetting of course that after the beach ball goal at the Stadium of Light, refereeÃ¢ÂÂs all over the country discovered that the goal actually shouldnÃ¢ÂÂt have stood, any more beachball goals would have been disallowed, at that point it was obvious that Heskey would win the competitionÃ¢ÂÂ¦Ã¢ÂÂ¦Ã¢ÂÂ¦or was it?

So itÃ¢ÂÂ s been a pretty unpredictable season especially at the top of the table, hereÃ¢ÂÂs what I picked up from it.

1) Lucas Leiva isnÃ¢ÂÂt Xabi Alonso.

2) Florent Malouda is actually pretty good (even with a Cornish pastie on his head).

3) Dimitar Bebatov doesnÃ¢ÂÂt need deodorant.

4) Sven may have had other things on his mind when picking Theo Walcott for the World Cup.

5) Arsenal fans have more important things to do than watch a game for 90 minutes.

6) Wenger is a brilliant spotter of OUTFIELD players.

7) Iain Dowie is exceptional at getting teams relegated

8) Liverpool fans arenÃ¢ÂÂt best pleased with their clubÃ¢ÂÂs owners.

Feel free to add your thoughts...

And finally, how could we end the season without a Goal of the Season competition, so pick your favourite instrumental track on your Ipod and enjoy these beauties (then let us know your pick below...):

Goal A) James Milner v Hull

Goal B) Steven Pienaar v Arsenal

Goal C) George Boateng v Man City

Goal D) Danny Rose v Arsenal

Goal E) Robbie Blake v Manchester United

Goal F) Fernando Torres v Sunderland

Goal G) Maynor Figueroa v Stoke

Goal H) Tom Huddlestone v Bolton

Goal I) Beach ballÃ¢ÂÂs goal v Liverpool

