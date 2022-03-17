Crvena Zvezda v Rangers live stream: How to watch the Europa League from anywhere in the world

Crvena Zvezda v Rangers live stream, BT Sport, Thursday 17 March, 5.45pm GMT

Rangers will be looking to complete the job after a superb 3-0 victory over Crvena Zvezda v Rangers in the first leg of their Europa League last 16 tie.

The Scottish champions are not having everything their own way in the Premiership, with Celtic currently three points clear at the summit of the standings. Winning another title remains the priority for the Gers, but nothing can match the excitement of a run into the latter stages of a continental competition.

Rangers stunned Borussia Dortmund in the knockout round play-offs to reach this stage of the competition. They then blew Crvena Zvezda away at Ibrox in the first leg, running out 3-0 winners in front of a raucous Ibrox crowd. It was a brilliant performance from Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side, with their Serbian opponents unable to live with Rangers' energy and intensity.

It will be much harder for the Scottish side to impose themselves on the game this Thursday. It is their turn to walk into a cauldron in which the majority of the fans will be against them.

Van Bronckhost will no doubt instruct his players to keep things tight early on. A goal for the home team in the opening quarter of the match would give Crvena Zvezda renewed belief. The Rangers boss would certainly settle for a goalless first half.

The Gers have been knocked out at this stage of the Europa League in each of the last three seasons. They have not made it through to the last eight since 2007/08, when a team managed by Walter Smith finished as runners-up after losing the final to Zenit Saint Petersburg.

Rangers hope to have Ryan Kent available after a knock on his knee. Allan McGregor, John Lundstram and Joe Aribo were rested at the weekend but are likely to return to the starting line-up here.

Kick-off is at 5.45pm GMT and the game is being shown live on BT Sport 3 in the UK.

