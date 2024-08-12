Crystal Palace squad for 2024/25: Oliver Glasner's full team for the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup

The Crystal Palace squad for 2024/25 enters with plenty of optimism, hope and reasons for belief.
The Eagles have never qualified for Europe before, but that doesn’t feel like an unrealistic ambition this season. Crystal Palace averaged 1.85 points per game under Oliver Glasner last term. Maintain that record over 38 matches and Palace fans can start packing their suitcases.
Needless to say, achieving that sort of months-long consistency won’t be easy.
Palace don’t have the same strength in depth as some of the teams they’re looking to hunt down, while Glasner will be sweating on the status of key players until Big Ben strikes 11 on transfer deadline day. Still, there’s no reason why Palace can’t set a new all-time best Premier League finish of ninth or above.
Indeed, of football matches lasted for 75 minutes rather than 90, Palace would have finished fourth last time out. The concession of 23 goals in the final quarter-of-an-hour of games ultimately cost Palace 20 points and denied everyone else the prospect of seeing a bemused Kylian Mbappe squeeze himself down Selhurst Park’s tight tunnel in the Champions League group stage (or whatever they’re calling it these days).
Fitness levels should improve further after a full pre-season under Glasner, who must also ensure his players remain switched on until the final whistle. If all that sounds like too much effort, Palace could just join Florentino Perez’s crusade to shorten game times.
Crystal Palace squad for 2024/25
- GK: Sam Johnstone
- GK: Dean Henderson
- GK: Remi Matthews
- DF: Joel Ward
- DF: Tyrick Mitchell
- DF: Rob Holding
- DF: Joachim Andersen
- DF: Marc Guehi
- DF: Daniel Munoz
- DF: Nathaniel Clyne
- DF: Chris Richards
- DF: Chadi Riad
- MF: Jefferson Lerma
- MF: Eberechi Eze
- MF: Jeffrey Schlupp
- MF: Daichi Kamada
- MF: Will Hughes
- MF: Adam Wharton
- MF: Cheick Doucoure
- MF: Naouirou Ahamada
- FW: Jean-Philippe Mateta
- FW: Ismaila Sarr
- FW: Jordan Ayew
- FW: Odsonne Edouard
- FW: Matheus Franca
Crystal Palace squad numbers for 2024/25
|No.
|Player
|Position
|1
|Sam Johnstone
|GK
|2
|Joel Ward
|DF
|3
|Tyrick Mitchell
|DF
|4
|Rob Holding
|DF
|5
|Joachim Andersen
|DF
|6
|Marc Guehi
|DF
|7
|Ismaila Sarr
|FW
|8
|Jefferson Lerma
|MF
|9
|Jordan Ayew
|FW
|10
|Eberechi Eze
|MF
|11
|Matheus Franca
|FW
|12
|Daniel Munoz
|DF
|14
|Jean-Phillipe Mateta
|FW
|15
|Jeffrey Schupp
|MF
|17
|Nathaniel Clyne
|DF
|18
|Daichi Kamada
|MF
|19
|Will Hughes
|MF
|20
|Adam Wharton
|MF
|22
|Odsonne Edouard
|FW
|26
|Chris Richards
|DF
|28
|Cheick Doucoure
|MF
|29
|Naouirou Ahamada
|MF
|30
|Dean Henderson
|GK
|31
|Remi Matthews
|GK
|34
|Chadi Riad
|DF
Crystal Palace manager
Oliver Glasner
When Bayern Munich try to poach the Crystal Palace manager, you know you must be doing something right. Oliver Glasner was a breath of fresh air last season and the ambitious Austrian will encourage his team to continue playing his proactive, dynamic brand of football.
Crystal Palace's key player
Joachim Andersen
Joint-player of the year in 2023/24, Joachim Andersen is ideally suited to his role at the heart of a three-man defence. An intelligent reader of the game, Andersen is also one of the league’s best long passers. His sweeping diagonals frequently set Palace on the attack.
One to watch
Jean-Philippe Mateta
Not even Jean-Philippe Mateta could have seen last season’s transformation coming. The Frenchman scored 13 goals in as many games under Glasner, supplementing his handy hold-up play with a new-found ruthlessness inside the box.
Was it a purple patch, or can Palace’s latest cult hero establish himself as one of the best strikers outside the big six?
The mood
As optimistic as it’s been since promotion in 2013. Just a few months back fans were protesting “wasted potential on and off the pitch”, but now everyone is pulling in the same direction again. For that Palace have Oliver Glasner to thank. It just goes to show what a bit of ambition can do for a club.
Most likely to...
Be given an EFL loyalty card. Palace have made the Championship their preferred shopping place under their shrewd sporting director Dougie Freedman. Ebere Eze, Marc Guehi, Michael Olise and Adam Wharton have all thrived at Selhurst Park after breaking through in the second tier. Enough for a discount next time, you’d hope.
Least likely to...
See their stadium win an award for cutting-edge innovation. Palace are celebrating 100 years at Selhurst Park this season – cue jokes about how parts of the ground haven’t changed since.
A new Main Stand is in the works but Palace’s long-time home, situated in a stubbornly ungentrified part of the capital, retains its old-school vibe for now. No cheese rooms here.
View from the stands
Dan Cook (@HLTCO)
Last season was a rollercoaster of famine followed by feast. The Hodgson era has grown stale again, but Glasner has us all believing once more.
The big talking point is whether or not we’ll keep hold of Olise and Eze heading into next season.
This season will be different because we have Oliver Glasner at the helm after a full pre-season. He made a huge difference in three months, hopefully that continues.
I won’t be happy unless I see us continue to play with three centre-backs. The tactical shift has been a revelation under the Austrian.
Our key player will be Adam Wharton. He’s been incredible since coming in from Blackburn. I’ve not seen anyone as composed in a Palace shirt at 20 in my life.
Our most underrated player is Daniel Munoz. He came in at the end of the January window and is already a cult hero to our fans. 100 per cent effort, 100 per cent of the time.
Fans think our owner is solid and dependable, largely. Steve Parish has presided over the most successful 14 years in our history and things are pretty good right now.
The opposition player I'd love here is (realistically) Ademola Lookman. I’ve wanted him at Palace for years. A south London lad, I feel he’d be perfect for us.
The opposition player who grinds my gears is Lewis Dunk. Brighton captain, he hates us, we hate him. It’s reciprocal, it’s neat, everyone knows where they stand.
The active player I'd love to have back is, for pure nostalgia, still Wilfried Zaha. Am I a jilted lover? Yes, but I’ve made my peace with it.
The pantomime villain will be Neal Maupay. He thrives in the role, it’s what makes him tick. At this stage, I feel the character has actually overtaken football in his head.
The thing my club really gets right is community engagement. They still feel very much part of south London and do tremendous work for those who really need it.
The one change I'd make would be a freshening up of the facilities in the Arthur Wait Stand. I love my club dearly, but it’s much needed.
Our season ticket prices are perfectly reasonable in comparison to many in the Premier League.
I'm least looking forward to playing Brighton, as always – the club I look forward to playing most and also dread the most.
The fans' opinion of the gaffer is through-the-roof positivity. Glasner has completely transformed our fitness levels, playing style, belief and expectations in a matter of months.
We'll finish 8th.
Greg Lea is a freelance football journalist who's filled in wherever FourFourTwo needs him since 2014. He became a Crystal Palace fan after watching a 1-0 loss to Port Vale in 1998, and once got on the scoresheet in a primary school game against Wilfried Zaha's Whitehorse Manor (an own goal in an 8-0 defeat).