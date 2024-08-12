Crystal Palace squad for 2024/25: Oliver Glasner's full team for the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup

The Crystal Palace squad for 2024/25 enters with plenty of optimism, hope and reasons for belief.

The Eagles have never qualified for Europe before, but that doesn’t feel like an unrealistic ambition this season. Crystal Palace averaged 1.85 points per game under Oliver Glasner last term. Maintain that record over 38 matches and Palace fans can start packing their suitcases.

Needless to say, achieving that sort of months-long consistency won’t be easy.

Palace don’t have the same strength in depth as some of the teams they’re looking to hunt down, while Glasner will be sweating on the status of key players until Big Ben strikes 11 on transfer deadline day. Still, there’s no reason why Palace can’t set a new all-time best Premier League finish of ninth or above.

Indeed, of football matches lasted for 75 minutes rather than 90, Palace would have finished fourth last time out. The concession of 23 goals in the final quarter-of-an-hour of games ultimately cost Palace 20 points and denied everyone else the prospect of seeing a bemused Kylian Mbappe squeeze himself down Selhurst Park’s tight tunnel in the Champions League group stage (or whatever they’re calling it these days).

Fitness levels should improve further after a full pre-season under Glasner, who must also ensure his players remain switched on until the final whistle. If all that sounds like too much effort, Palace could just join Florentino Perez’s crusade to shorten game times.

Crystal Palace squad for 2024/25: Oliver Glasner's full team

GK: Sam Johnstone

GK: Dean Henderson

GK: Remi Matthews

DF: Joel Ward

DF: Tyrick Mitchell

DF: Rob Holding

DF: Joachim Andersen

DF: Marc Guehi

DF: Daniel Munoz

DF: Nathaniel Clyne

DF: Chris Richards

DF: Chadi Riad

MF: Jefferson Lerma

MF: Eberechi Eze

MF: Jeffrey Schlupp

MF: Daichi Kamada

MF: Will Hughes

MF: Adam Wharton

MF: Cheick Doucoure

MF: Naouirou Ahamada

FW: Jean-Philippe Mateta

FW: Ismaila Sarr

FW: Jordan Ayew

FW: Odsonne Edouard

FW: Matheus Franca

Crystal Palace squad numbers for 2024/25

Swipe to scroll horizontally No. Player Position 1 Sam Johnstone GK 2 Joel Ward DF 3 Tyrick Mitchell DF 4 Rob Holding DF 5 Joachim Andersen DF 6 Marc Guehi DF 7 Ismaila Sarr FW 8 Jefferson Lerma MF 9 Jordan Ayew FW 10 Eberechi Eze MF 11 Matheus Franca FW 12 Daniel Munoz DF 14 Jean-Phillipe Mateta FW 15 Jeffrey Schupp MF 17 Nathaniel Clyne DF 18 Daichi Kamada MF 19 Will Hughes MF 20 Adam Wharton MF 22 Odsonne Edouard FW 26 Chris Richards DF 28 Cheick Doucoure MF 29 Naouirou Ahamada MF 30 Dean Henderson GK 31 Remi Matthews GK 34 Chadi Riad DF

Crystal Palace manager

Oliver Glasner

Oliver Glasner (Image credit: Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

When Bayern Munich try to poach the Crystal Palace manager, you know you must be doing something right. Oliver Glasner was a breath of fresh air last season and the ambitious Austrian will encourage his team to continue playing his proactive, dynamic brand of football.

Crystal Palace's key player

Joachim Andersen

Joint-player of the year in 2023/24, Joachim Andersen is ideally suited to his role at the heart of a three-man defence. An intelligent reader of the game, Andersen is also one of the league’s best long passers. His sweeping diagonals frequently set Palace on the attack.

One to watch

Jean-Philippe Mateta

Jean-Philippe Mateta (Image credit: Getty Images)

Not even Jean-Philippe Mateta could have seen last season’s transformation coming. The Frenchman scored 13 goals in as many games under Glasner, supplementing his handy hold-up play with a new-found ruthlessness inside the box.

Was it a purple patch, or can Palace’s latest cult hero establish himself as one of the best strikers outside the big six?

The mood

As optimistic as it’s been since promotion in 2013. Just a few months back fans were protesting “wasted potential on and off the pitch”, but now everyone is pulling in the same direction again. For that Palace have Oliver Glasner to thank. It just goes to show what a bit of ambition can do for a club.

Most likely to...

Be given an EFL loyalty card. Palace have made the Championship their preferred shopping place under their shrewd sporting director Dougie Freedman. Ebere Eze, Marc Guehi, Michael Olise and Adam Wharton have all thrived at Selhurst Park after breaking through in the second tier. Enough for a discount next time, you’d hope.

Least likely to...

See their stadium win an award for cutting-edge innovation. Palace are celebrating 100 years at Selhurst Park this season – cue jokes about how parts of the ground haven’t changed since.

A new Main Stand is in the works but Palace’s long-time home, situated in a stubbornly ungentrified part of the capital, retains its old-school vibe for now. No cheese rooms here.

View from the stands

Dan Cook (@HLTCO)

Last season was a rollercoaster of famine followed by feast. The Hodgson era has grown stale again, but Glasner has us all believing once more.

The big talking point is whether or not we’ll keep hold of Olise and Eze heading into next season.

This season will be different because we have Oliver Glasner at the helm after a full pre-season. He made a huge difference in three months, hopefully that continues.

I won’t be happy unless I see us continue to play with three centre-backs. The tactical shift has been a revelation under the Austrian.

Our key player will be Adam Wharton. He’s been incredible since coming in from Blackburn. I’ve not seen anyone as composed in a Palace shirt at 20 in my life.

Our most underrated player is Daniel Munoz. He came in at the end of the January window and is already a cult hero to our fans. 100 per cent effort, 100 per cent of the time.

Fans think our owner is solid and dependable, largely. Steve Parish has presided over the most successful 14 years in our history and things are pretty good right now.

The opposition player I'd love here is (realistically) Ademola Lookman. I’ve wanted him at Palace for years. A south London lad, I feel he’d be perfect for us.

The opposition player who grinds my gears is Lewis Dunk. Brighton captain, he hates us, we hate him. It’s reciprocal, it’s neat, everyone knows where they stand.

The active player I'd love to have back is, for pure nostalgia, still Wilfried Zaha. Am I a jilted lover? Yes, but I’ve made my peace with it.

The pantomime villain will be Neal Maupay. He thrives in the role, it’s what makes him tick. At this stage, I feel the character has actually overtaken football in his head.

The thing my club really gets right is community engagement. They still feel very much part of south London and do tremendous work for those who really need it.

The one change I'd make would be a freshening up of the facilities in the Arthur Wait Stand. I love my club dearly, but it’s much needed.

Our season ticket prices are perfectly reasonable in comparison to many in the Premier League.

I'm least looking forward to playing Brighton, as always – the club I look forward to playing most and also dread the most.

The fans' opinion of the gaffer is through-the-roof positivity. Glasner has completely transformed our fitness levels, playing style, belief and expectations in a matter of months.

We'll finish 8th.