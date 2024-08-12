Crystal Palace squad for 2024/25: Oliver Glasner's full team for the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup

By
Contributions from
published

The Crystal Palace squad for 2024/25 finished last season extremely strongly - can they carry that on into this campaign?

Crystal Palace squad for 2024/25 LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Crystal Palace team photo (L-R) Ebere Eze, Tyrick Mitchell, Odsonne Edouard, Dean Henderson, Joachim Andersen, Chris Richards, Daichi Kamada, Adam Wharton, Will Hughes, Marc Guehi , Daniel Munoz during Pre-Season Friendly match between Crystal Palace and FC Nantes at Selhurst Park on August 11, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump To:

The Crystal Palace squad for 2024/25 enters with plenty of optimism, hope and reasons for belief. 

The Eagles have never qualified for Europe before, but that doesn’t feel like an unrealistic ambition this season. Crystal Palace averaged 1.85 points per game under Oliver Glasner last term. Maintain that record over 38 matches and Palace fans can start packing their suitcases. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
No.PlayerPosition
1Sam JohnstoneGK
2Joel WardDF
3Tyrick MitchellDF
4Rob HoldingDF
5 Joachim AndersenDF
6Marc GuehiDF
7Ismaila SarrFW
8Jefferson LermaMF
9Jordan AyewFW
10Eberechi EzeMF
11Matheus FrancaFW
12Daniel MunozDF
14Jean-Phillipe MatetaFW
15Jeffrey SchuppMF
17Nathaniel ClyneDF
18Daichi KamadaMF
19Will HughesMF
20Adam WhartonMF
22Odsonne EdouardFW
26Chris RichardsDF
28Cheick DoucoureMF
29Naouirou AhamadaMF
30Dean HendersonGK
31Remi MatthewsGK
34Chadi RiadDF

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Greg Lea
Greg Lea

Greg Lea is a freelance football journalist who's filled in wherever FourFourTwo needs him since 2014. He became a Crystal Palace fan after watching a 1-0 loss to Port Vale in 1998, and once got on the scoresheet in a primary school game against Wilfried Zaha's Whitehorse Manor (an own goal in an 8-0 defeat).

With contributions from