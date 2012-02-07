De Gea: If I stare at the floodlights, I see angels

Back of the Net's John Foster explains the United stopper's visions

Manchester United keeper David de Gea insists that if he stares directly into the Old Trafford floodlights, a celestial host of cherubim and seraphim emerge and sing heavenly melodies unto him, sources close to the 21-year-old were reporting yesterday.

Ex-AtlÃÂ©tico Madrid ace De Gea has endured a mixed start to his career in England after a series of high-profile gaffes led pundits to question Sir Alex FergusonÃ¢ÂÂs decision to put his faith in a man who looks like a bashful werewolf.

But the watchful presence of the heavenly host has reassured the Spanish stopper that his luck is about to change.

Ã¢ÂÂIt happened first against West BromÃ¢ÂÂ, De Gea said. Ã¢ÂÂI was just looking at the floodlights for ages and ages, and then time seemed to stop, and this figure that looked like a winged Steve Coppell flew out of the brightness and hovered in front of me, smiling.

Ã¢ÂÂWhen he vanished, I felt an incredible sense of calm, and Shane Long had made it 1-0.Ã¢ÂÂ

The second time the wispy-faced custodian saw angels was against Manchester City in October.

Ã¢ÂÂI stared at the floodlights for 20, maybe 25 minutes,Ã¢ÂÂ he recalled, Ã¢ÂÂAnd eventually the clouds parted, beautiful music filled the air, and the spirit of Remi Moses appeared and told me to narrow the angle.

Ã¢ÂÂI felt so happy, until he called me a pillock because IÃ¢ÂÂd just let Edin Dzeko make it 6-1.Ã¢ÂÂ

The young No.1 admitted that he is keen to see more angels, but he doesnÃ¢ÂÂt know yet when they will descend upon him, their voices raised in celestial harmony, mirroring the divine order of creation.

Ã¢ÂÂWeÃ¢ÂÂre at home to Liverpool next,Ã¢ÂÂ said De Gea. Ã¢ÂÂI'll just have to stare into the floodlights for long periods of the game, and weÃ¢ÂÂll see what happens.hÃ¢ÂÂ

Goalkeeping eccentricities are nothing new at Old Trafford. Les Sealey used to slaughter a goat in the centre circle before kick-off, which he would then consume at half-time in lieu of oranges.

Later, Peter Schmeichel insisted on playing alongside a life-size toby jug, which would go on to build a career in management, most recently with Sunderland.

