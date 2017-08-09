Estonian side score own goal 15 seconds into match – without opponents touching the ball

Levadia beat Paide 3-1 in the Estonian Cup on Tuesday night – and they could hardly have dreamt of a better (or funnier) start.

Without touching the ball, Levadia watched on as Paide started knocking the ball around in their own half.

Then, in a moment that brings back terrifying memories of Paul Robinson against Croatia in 2006, Paide's goalkeeper failed to control a heavy back-pass that bobbled into the net and gave Levadia a remarkable early lead.

Oh dear. Oh dear, oh dear.

