Estonian side score own goal 15 seconds into match – without opponents touching the ball
Levadia needed to do literally nothing to go 1-0 up over poor Paide.
Levadia beat Paide 3-1 in the Estonian Cup on Tuesday night – and they could hardly have dreamt of a better (or funnier) start.
Without touching the ball, Levadia watched on as Paide started knocking the ball around in their own half.
Then, in a moment that brings back terrifying memories of Paul Robinson against Croatia in 2006, Paide's goalkeeper failed to control a heavy back-pass that bobbled into the net and gave Levadia a remarkable early lead.
Oh dear. Oh dear, oh dear.
