Liverpool one step closer to Alexander Isak deal following another transfer agreement: report
Liverpool target Alexander Isak looks like he will get his wish of a move to Merseyside sooner rather than later
Alexander Isak to Liverpool feels like an inevitability.
Liverpool have already seen one bid in the region of £120 million rejected, but there's a growing sense that they will return.
Anything more than what they've already big may require raising some funds, and they have already started to do just that.
Liverpool one step closer to Alexander Isak deal
Despite their significant outlay already this summer, Liverpool have already recouped a substantial amount from sales.
Luis Diaz, Caoimhin Kelleher, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jarrel Quansah has seen them raise over £120 million already, and Darwin Nunez appears to be edging towards the exit door at Anfield as well.
More funds will be coming from the sale of academy prospect Tyler Morton, who is on his way to French outfit Lyon, according to L'Equipe.
The Reds have struck a deal worth €15 million including add ons for the defensive midfielder to head to the south of France. As he is an academy graduate, he is viewed as 'pure-profit' when it comes to PSR and will give them significant room to manoeuvre when it comes to transfers.
This would make a move for Isak more feasible and give them some space to alter their bid based on Newcastle's demands.
Morton never really showed his full potential at Liverpool after impressing in early appearances, notably away in San Siro against Milan in the Champions League.
For all parties, expect for maybe Newcastle, this is a good move. Morton will be pleased he can play regular, elite football, Liverpool have given themself some PSR space, and Lyon have captured what is believed to be a long-term target.
Newcastle fans will be worried that with every move the Reds get closer to being able to match their valuation of Isak and therefore taking away their prized possession.
