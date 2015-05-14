Fancy kipping at the Maracanã? Well, you can...

Ever dreamt of watching one of football’s biggest rivalries from your own room inside the stadium? No, of course you haven't you liar. But now you can enjoy a match in peace without having Big Baz (that's Bazão in Brazilian, by the way) screaming himself hoarse for 90 minutes.

In their latest Night At series (previously featuring a stay at Andres Iniesta's winery), Airbnb are offering you and a friend the chance to spend the night in Rio de Janeiro's iconic Maracanã before the Fla-Flu derby.

You'll be greeted by Brazilian legend Renato Gaucho (of former Fla-Flu fame and 41 caps) when you land, who'll then take you for a tour of the stadium before a penalty session on the hallowed turf.

If that isn’t enough, Renato is apparently prepared to crack up the romanticism with a picnic and performance from Rio musicians in the middle of the pitch. He'll then guide you to your VIP suite (complete with bed, bath and table football), at which point you'll probably politely ask him to leave.

Apparently you can shower "inside the same locker rooms the teams use", but probably not at the same time as the players. The next day it's Fla-Flu and "one of the best seats in the house".

To be in with a shout of winning all of this you just have to visit www.airbnb.co.uk/night-at/maracana and answer why you'd like to spend a night inside the Maracanã. If you don't, Renato will get sad.