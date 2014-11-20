Fewer than half of West Brom fans now have confidence in Irvine

This is a season summed up with a shrug where West Bromwich Albion are concerned. An honest but unspectacular team managed by an honest but unspectacular manager whose name still escapes us, Baggies fans’ confidence in the squad opened the season at an uncertain 64%, while their confidence in the manager was an equally undecided 56%.

And in what can only be described as an honest but unspectacular season so far, the three wins, four draws and four defeats that have taken the Baggies to 13th place are reflected in the percentages.

Confidence in the squad peaked at 69% after the narrow defeat at Liverpool and then again after the 2-2 draw with Manchester United, but three defeats in the last four has dropped that down to 61%.

Confidence in the bloke who manages them peaked at 62% after that Liverpool, but it’s now down to 48%.

Graham something. Or is it Pete?

