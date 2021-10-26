Football Manager 2022: The fastest players in the game on FM22
Football Manager 2022 is out - and there are speed demons to be found for your side
Often the best players in football are those who can do a little bit of everything - but in Football Manager 2022, there are plenty of footballers who have one outstanding attribute worth using to your advantage.
When building your team, speed is something that a lot of managers will look for - both in attack and on the counter, or in recovery in defence. In FM, there are two attributes to look for when it comes to speed freaks: acceleration and pace.
While there are plenty of players on the game this year that you'd expect to see on the list, however, there are more than a few gems from across Europe that you may never have heard of...
|Player
|Pace
|Club
|Nationality
|Age
|Position
|Estimated cost
|Kylian Mbappe
|20
|Paris Saint-Germain
|France
|22
|Forward
|£115m
|Adama Traore
|20
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Spain
|25
|Forward
|£52m
|Victor Osimhen
|19
|Napoli
|Nigeria
|22
|Forward
|£100m
|Alphonso Davies
|19
|Bayern Munich
|Canada
|20
|Defender
|£67m
|Inaki Williams
|19
|Athletic Bilbao
|Spain
|27
|Forward
|£132m
|Kingsley Ehizbue
|19
|Koln
|Netherlands
|26
|Defender
|£3.6m
|Anthony Elanga
|19
|Manchester United
|Sweden
|19
|Forward
|£21m
|Tyler Magloire
|19
|Blackburn Rovers
|England
|22
|Defender
|£600k
It's important to note the difference between pace and acceleration.
Acceleration is the time that it takes a player to reach top speed. While a player might be pacy, bad acceleration means that they can rarely showcase such speed - so it's important to value the two together.
Most players that you encounter will have a mixture of the two - also consider reactions when judging a player's quickness.
|Player
|Acceleration
|Club
|Nationality
|Age
|Position
|Estimated cost
|Kylian Mbappe
|20
|Paris Saint-Germain
|France
|22
|Forward
|£115m
|Adama Traore
|20
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Spain
|25
|Forward
|£52m
|Tariq Lamptey
|20
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|England
|20
|Defender
|£55m
|Tyler Magloire
|20
|Blackburn Rovers
|England
|22
|Defender
|£600k
|Alvaro Garcia
|19
|Rayo Vallecano
|Spain
|28
|Forward
|£10.5m
|Darwin Nunez
|19
|Benfica
|Uruguay
|22
|Forward
|£34m
|Che Nunnely
|19
|Willem II
|Netherlands
|22
|Forward
|£3m
|Ryan Fredericks
|19
|West Ham United
|England
|28
|Defender
|£2.4m
|Nanu
|19
|Porto
|Guinea-Bissau
|27
|Defender
|£1m
|Rabbi Matondo
|19
|Cercle Brugge
|Wales
|20
|Forward
|£2.5m
|Largie Ramazani
|19
|Almeria
|Belgium
|20
|Forward
|£2.8m
|Jhon Murillo
|19
|Tondela
|Venezuela
|25
|Forward
|£900k
|Anthony Elanga
|19
|Manchester United
|Sweden
|19
|Forward
|£21m
|Simon Stehle
|19
|Kaiserslautern
|Germany
|19
|Forward
|£950k
|Dejo Sotona
|19
|Nice
|Republic of Ireland
|18
|Forward
|£300k
|Matthias Fanimo
|19
|Sarajevo
|England
|27
|Midfield
|£100k
|Corie Andrews
|19
|Aldershot
|England
|23
|Forward
|£120k
