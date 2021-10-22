Trending

Football Manager 2022: All the best free agents to watch out for this year

Fancy a free agent on Football Manager 2022? We've got the full list of the best 50

Football Manager 2022 is out now on beta - and if you're anything like us, you'd like a little bit of a headstart. 

And while your owners might refuse your request for more transfer funds - or worse still give you a measly £2m increase - you can at least take advantage of all the players who are absolutely free from the start of the game.

There are a fair few of them out there...

Free agents
PlayerNationRoleAgeDate of last contract
Fernando MonettiArgentinaGK32Jul 1, 2021
Ricardo FriedrichBrazilGK28Jul 1, 2021
Dani AlvesBrazilRB38Sep 16, 2021
Andre WisdomEnglandRB28Jul 1, 2021
Ahmed ElmohamadyEgyptRB34Jul 1, 2021
Eric LichajUnited StatesRB32Jan 5, 2021
Israel JimenezMexicoRB32Jul 1, 2021
SidneiBrazilCB32Aug 31, 2021
Eliaquim MangalaFranceCB30Jul 1, 2021
Dimitrios SiovasGreeceCB33Aug 31, 2021
MaiconBrazilCB33Jul 1, 2021
Mateo MusacchioArgentinaCB31Jul 1, 2021
DedeBrazilCB33Jul 2, 2021
Danilo AvelarBrazilCB32Jul 1, 2021
Joris GnagnonFranceCB24Sep 21, 2021
Winston ReidNew ZealandCB33Sep 21, 2021
LeoBrazilCB33May 20, 2021
Lamine KoneIvory CoastCB32Jul 1, 2021
Prince GouanoFranceCB27Jul 1, 2021
Jair PereiraBrazilCB35Jul 1, 2021
Gia GrigalavaGeorgiaCB32Jul 1, 2021
Guzman CorujoUruguayCB25Aug 30, 2021
Loris BenitoSwitzerlandLB29Aug 31, 2021
Maxime PoundjeFranceLB29Jul 1, 2021
Ali AdnanIraqLB27Jul 3, 2021
Neil TaylorWalesLB32Jul 1, 2021
FernandoBrazilDM29Aug 18, 2021
PetrosBrazilDM32Oct 9, 2021
Ljubomir FejsaSerbiaDM33Sep 11, 2021
Andreas SamarisGreeceDM32Aug 31, 2021
Lorenzo ReyesChileDM30Aug 12, 2021
Idriz VocaSwitzerlandDM24Jul 1, 2021
JucileiBrazilDM33May 21, 2021
Charles KaboreBurkina-FasoDM33Jul 1, 2021
Paul LasneFranceDM32Jul 1, 2021
Catalin CarpMoldovaDM28Jul 1, 2021
Kevin McDonaldScotlandDM32Jul 1, 2021
Hekuran KryeziuSwitzerlandDM28Jul 1, 2021
Roman NeustadterGermanyDM33Jul 1, 2021
Jack RodwellEnglandDM30Jul 1, 2021
JeanBrazilDM35Jul 1, 2021
PaulinhoBrazilCM33Sep 18, 2021
Clement GrenierFranceCM30Jul 1, 2021
Jack WilshereEnglandCM29Jul 1, 2021
Mohamed DiameSenegalCM34Jul 1, 2021
Nabil BentalebAlgeriaCM26Jul 1, 2021
Victor SanchezSpainCM34Sep 9, 2021
RamiresBrazilCM34Nov 27, 2020
AnicetMadagascarCM31Jul 21, 2021
Gonzalo CastroGermanyCM34Jul 1, 2021
Sebastian CristoforoUruguayCM28Jul 1, 2021
Marco ParoloItalyCM36Jul 1, 2021
Ramon AzeezNigeriaCM28Aug 31, 2021
Oscar RomeroParaguanAM29Aug 28, 2021
Gaston RamirezUruguayAM30Jul 1, 2021
Hatem Ben ArfaFranceAM34Jul 1, 2021
Sebastian GiovincoItalyAM34Aug 15, 2021
Davide MarianiSwitzerlandAM30Jul 1, 2021
Roman EremenkoFinlandAM34Feb 23, 2021
Farouk MiyaUgandaAM23Aug 31, 2021
Giovani dos SantosMexicoAM32Jul 1, 2021
Daniel AvramovskiNorth MacedoniaAM26Sep 8, 2021
Thiago NevesBrazilAM36Sep 20, 2021
Carlos TevezArgentinaAM37Jul 1, 2021
MattheusBrazilAM27Aug 31, 2021
Angel RomeroParaguayRW29Aug 28, 2021
Nathaniel Mendez-LaingEnglandRW29Jul 1, 2021
Jota PeleteiroSpainRW30Jul 1, 2021
Kevin MirallasBelgiumRW34Jul 1, 2021
Iago FalqueSpainRW31Aug 31, 2021
Fede CartabiaArgentinaRW28Aug 19, 2021
Ibai GomezSpainRW31Jul 16, 2021
Josh SimsEnglandRW24Jul 1, 2021
Filip MalbasicSerbiaRW28Aug 31, 2021
Nabil El ZharFranceRW35Jul 1, 2021
Luciano NarsinghNetherlandsRW31Jul 1, 2021
Jordon IbeEnglandRW25Jul 1, 2021
Keko GontanSpainRW29Aug 19, 2021
Othman El KabirNetherlandsLW30Jul 1, 2021
Diego PerottiArgentinaLW33Aug 31, 2021
Salomon KalouIvory CoastLW36Apr 8, 2021
Senad LulicBosnia and HerzegovinaLW35Jul 1, 2021
Kwadwo AsamoahGhanaLW32Jul 1, 2021
Youness MokhtarMoroccoLW30Jul 1, 2021
Sergio DiazParaguayLW23Aug 26, 2021
BurguiSpainLW27Jul 1, 2021
Victor RodriguezSpainLW32Jul 1, 2021
Facundo FerreyraArgentinaST30Jul 1, 2021
Kwang-song HanNorth KoreaST23Jul 1, 2021
Hal Robson-KanuWalesST32Jul 1, 2021
Wilfried BonyIvory CoastST32Nov 1, 2020
Andy CarrollEnglandST32Jul 1, 2021
Yaya SanogoFranceST28Jul 1, 2021
Adrian LopezSpainST33Jul 1, 2021
Samuel ArmenterosSwedenST31Jul 1, 2021
Fernando LlorenteSpainST36Jul 1, 2021
Oumar NiasseSenegalST31Jul 1, 2021
Abdoulaye SaneSenegalST29Jul 1, 2021
Marco PerezColombiaST31Sep 22, 2021
Taha Yassine KhenissiTunisiaST29Jul 1, 2021

There are some big names that you'll notice this time around, too.

Jack Wilshere - a free agent this time last year - is back on the list. Miles Jacobson exclusively told us when we spoke to him last year that he was hoping Wilshere would be snapped up to avoid the clamour for his signature - but that didn't stop him implementing the former Arsenal midfielder in his own Watford save. We see you, Miles.

Legendary Brazilian full-back Dani Alves may be 38 but he's on the list as well this time around, while Hatem Ben Arfa is back on there (when isn't he?). Neil Taylor is a decent left-back for a certain level, ex-Manchester City midfielder Fernando is free too, while Jack Rodwell, Ramires and ex-Chelsea star Salomon Kalou might all add something to your side. 

