Football Manager 2022: All the best free agents to watch out for this year

Football Manager 2022 is out now on beta - and if you're anything like us, you'd like a little bit of a headstart.

And while your owners might refuse your request for more transfer funds - or worse still give you a measly £2m increase - you can at least take advantage of all the players who are absolutely free from the start of the game.

There are a fair few of them out there...

Free agents Player Nation Role Age Date of last contract Fernando Monetti Argentina GK 32 Jul 1, 2021 Ricardo Friedrich Brazil GK 28 Jul 1, 2021 Dani Alves Brazil RB 38 Sep 16, 2021 Andre Wisdom England RB 28 Jul 1, 2021 Ahmed Elmohamady Egypt RB 34 Jul 1, 2021 Eric Lichaj United States RB 32 Jan 5, 2021 Israel Jimenez Mexico RB 32 Jul 1, 2021 Sidnei Brazil CB 32 Aug 31, 2021 Eliaquim Mangala France CB 30 Jul 1, 2021 Dimitrios Siovas Greece CB 33 Aug 31, 2021 Maicon Brazil CB 33 Jul 1, 2021 Mateo Musacchio Argentina CB 31 Jul 1, 2021 Dede Brazil CB 33 Jul 2, 2021 Danilo Avelar Brazil CB 32 Jul 1, 2021 Joris Gnagnon France CB 24 Sep 21, 2021 Winston Reid New Zealand CB 33 Sep 21, 2021 Leo Brazil CB 33 May 20, 2021 Lamine Kone Ivory Coast CB 32 Jul 1, 2021 Prince Gouano France CB 27 Jul 1, 2021 Jair Pereira Brazil CB 35 Jul 1, 2021 Gia Grigalava Georgia CB 32 Jul 1, 2021 Guzman Corujo Uruguay CB 25 Aug 30, 2021 Loris Benito Switzerland LB 29 Aug 31, 2021 Maxime Poundje France LB 29 Jul 1, 2021 Ali Adnan Iraq LB 27 Jul 3, 2021 Neil Taylor Wales LB 32 Jul 1, 2021 Fernando Brazil DM 29 Aug 18, 2021 Petros Brazil DM 32 Oct 9, 2021 Ljubomir Fejsa Serbia DM 33 Sep 11, 2021 Andreas Samaris Greece DM 32 Aug 31, 2021 Lorenzo Reyes Chile DM 30 Aug 12, 2021 Idriz Voca Switzerland DM 24 Jul 1, 2021 Jucilei Brazil DM 33 May 21, 2021 Charles Kabore Burkina-Faso DM 33 Jul 1, 2021 Paul Lasne France DM 32 Jul 1, 2021 Catalin Carp Moldova DM 28 Jul 1, 2021 Kevin McDonald Scotland DM 32 Jul 1, 2021 Hekuran Kryeziu Switzerland DM 28 Jul 1, 2021 Roman Neustadter Germany DM 33 Jul 1, 2021 Jack Rodwell England DM 30 Jul 1, 2021 Jean Brazil DM 35 Jul 1, 2021 Paulinho Brazil CM 33 Sep 18, 2021 Clement Grenier France CM 30 Jul 1, 2021 Jack Wilshere England CM 29 Jul 1, 2021 Mohamed Diame Senegal CM 34 Jul 1, 2021 Nabil Bentaleb Algeria CM 26 Jul 1, 2021 Victor Sanchez Spain CM 34 Sep 9, 2021 Ramires Brazil CM 34 Nov 27, 2020 Anicet Madagascar CM 31 Jul 21, 2021 Gonzalo Castro Germany CM 34 Jul 1, 2021 Sebastian Cristoforo Uruguay CM 28 Jul 1, 2021 Marco Parolo Italy CM 36 Jul 1, 2021 Ramon Azeez Nigeria CM 28 Aug 31, 2021 Oscar Romero Paraguan AM 29 Aug 28, 2021 Gaston Ramirez Uruguay AM 30 Jul 1, 2021 Hatem Ben Arfa France AM 34 Jul 1, 2021 Sebastian Giovinco Italy AM 34 Aug 15, 2021 Davide Mariani Switzerland AM 30 Jul 1, 2021 Roman Eremenko Finland AM 34 Feb 23, 2021 Farouk Miya Uganda AM 23 Aug 31, 2021 Giovani dos Santos Mexico AM 32 Jul 1, 2021 Daniel Avramovski North Macedonia AM 26 Sep 8, 2021 Thiago Neves Brazil AM 36 Sep 20, 2021 Carlos Tevez Argentina AM 37 Jul 1, 2021 Mattheus Brazil AM 27 Aug 31, 2021 Angel Romero Paraguay RW 29 Aug 28, 2021 Nathaniel Mendez-Laing England RW 29 Jul 1, 2021 Jota Peleteiro Spain RW 30 Jul 1, 2021 Kevin Mirallas Belgium RW 34 Jul 1, 2021 Iago Falque Spain RW 31 Aug 31, 2021 Fede Cartabia Argentina RW 28 Aug 19, 2021 Ibai Gomez Spain RW 31 Jul 16, 2021 Josh Sims England RW 24 Jul 1, 2021 Filip Malbasic Serbia RW 28 Aug 31, 2021 Nabil El Zhar France RW 35 Jul 1, 2021 Luciano Narsingh Netherlands RW 31 Jul 1, 2021 Jordon Ibe England RW 25 Jul 1, 2021 Keko Gontan Spain RW 29 Aug 19, 2021 Othman El Kabir Netherlands LW 30 Jul 1, 2021 Diego Perotti Argentina LW 33 Aug 31, 2021 Salomon Kalou Ivory Coast LW 36 Apr 8, 2021 Senad Lulic Bosnia and Herzegovina LW 35 Jul 1, 2021 Kwadwo Asamoah Ghana LW 32 Jul 1, 2021 Youness Mokhtar Morocco LW 30 Jul 1, 2021 Sergio Diaz Paraguay LW 23 Aug 26, 2021 Burgui Spain LW 27 Jul 1, 2021 Victor Rodriguez Spain LW 32 Jul 1, 2021 Facundo Ferreyra Argentina ST 30 Jul 1, 2021 Kwang-song Han North Korea ST 23 Jul 1, 2021 Hal Robson-Kanu Wales ST 32 Jul 1, 2021 Wilfried Bony Ivory Coast ST 32 Nov 1, 2020 Andy Carroll England ST 32 Jul 1, 2021 Yaya Sanogo France ST 28 Jul 1, 2021 Adrian Lopez Spain ST 33 Jul 1, 2021 Samuel Armenteros Sweden ST 31 Jul 1, 2021 Fernando Llorente Spain ST 36 Jul 1, 2021 Oumar Niasse Senegal ST 31 Jul 1, 2021 Abdoulaye Sane Senegal ST 29 Jul 1, 2021 Marco Perez Colombia ST 31 Sep 22, 2021 Taha Yassine Khenissi Tunisia ST 29 Jul 1, 2021

There are some big names that you'll notice this time around, too.

Jack Wilshere - a free agent this time last year - is back on the list. Miles Jacobson exclusively told us when we spoke to him last year that he was hoping Wilshere would be snapped up to avoid the clamour for his signature - but that didn't stop him implementing the former Arsenal midfielder in his own Watford save. We see you, Miles.

Legendary Brazilian full-back Dani Alves may be 38 but he's on the list as well this time around, while Hatem Ben Arfa is back on there (when isn't he?). Neil Taylor is a decent left-back for a certain level, ex-Manchester City midfielder Fernando is free too, while Jack Rodwell, Ramires and ex-Chelsea star Salomon Kalou might all add something to your side.

