Football Manager 2022: All the best free agents to watch out for this year
Fancy a free agent on Football Manager 2022? We've got the full list of the best 50
Football Manager 2022 is out now on beta - and if you're anything like us, you'd like a little bit of a headstart.
And while your owners might refuse your request for more transfer funds - or worse still give you a measly £2m increase - you can at least take advantage of all the players who are absolutely free from the start of the game.
FM22 All the Football Manager 2022 wonderkids you'll need to sign
There are a fair few of them out there...
|Player
|Nation
|Role
|Age
|Date of last contract
|Fernando Monetti
|Argentina
|GK
|32
|Jul 1, 2021
|Ricardo Friedrich
|Brazil
|GK
|28
|Jul 1, 2021
|Dani Alves
|Brazil
|RB
|38
|Sep 16, 2021
|Andre Wisdom
|England
|RB
|28
|Jul 1, 2021
|Ahmed Elmohamady
|Egypt
|RB
|34
|Jul 1, 2021
|Eric Lichaj
|United States
|RB
|32
|Jan 5, 2021
|Israel Jimenez
|Mexico
|RB
|32
|Jul 1, 2021
|Sidnei
|Brazil
|CB
|32
|Aug 31, 2021
|Eliaquim Mangala
|France
|CB
|30
|Jul 1, 2021
|Dimitrios Siovas
|Greece
|CB
|33
|Aug 31, 2021
|Maicon
|Brazil
|CB
|33
|Jul 1, 2021
|Mateo Musacchio
|Argentina
|CB
|31
|Jul 1, 2021
|Dede
|Brazil
|CB
|33
|Jul 2, 2021
|Danilo Avelar
|Brazil
|CB
|32
|Jul 1, 2021
|Joris Gnagnon
|France
|CB
|24
|Sep 21, 2021
|Winston Reid
|New Zealand
|CB
|33
|Sep 21, 2021
|Leo
|Brazil
|CB
|33
|May 20, 2021
|Lamine Kone
|Ivory Coast
|CB
|32
|Jul 1, 2021
|Prince Gouano
|France
|CB
|27
|Jul 1, 2021
|Jair Pereira
|Brazil
|CB
|35
|Jul 1, 2021
|Gia Grigalava
|Georgia
|CB
|32
|Jul 1, 2021
|Guzman Corujo
|Uruguay
|CB
|25
|Aug 30, 2021
|Loris Benito
|Switzerland
|LB
|29
|Aug 31, 2021
|Maxime Poundje
|France
|LB
|29
|Jul 1, 2021
|Ali Adnan
|Iraq
|LB
|27
|Jul 3, 2021
|Neil Taylor
|Wales
|LB
|32
|Jul 1, 2021
|Fernando
|Brazil
|DM
|29
|Aug 18, 2021
|Petros
|Brazil
|DM
|32
|Oct 9, 2021
|Ljubomir Fejsa
|Serbia
|DM
|33
|Sep 11, 2021
|Andreas Samaris
|Greece
|DM
|32
|Aug 31, 2021
|Lorenzo Reyes
|Chile
|DM
|30
|Aug 12, 2021
|Idriz Voca
|Switzerland
|DM
|24
|Jul 1, 2021
|Jucilei
|Brazil
|DM
|33
|May 21, 2021
|Charles Kabore
|Burkina-Faso
|DM
|33
|Jul 1, 2021
|Paul Lasne
|France
|DM
|32
|Jul 1, 2021
|Catalin Carp
|Moldova
|DM
|28
|Jul 1, 2021
|Kevin McDonald
|Scotland
|DM
|32
|Jul 1, 2021
|Hekuran Kryeziu
|Switzerland
|DM
|28
|Jul 1, 2021
|Roman Neustadter
|Germany
|DM
|33
|Jul 1, 2021
|Jack Rodwell
|England
|DM
|30
|Jul 1, 2021
|Jean
|Brazil
|DM
|35
|Jul 1, 2021
|Paulinho
|Brazil
|CM
|33
|Sep 18, 2021
|Clement Grenier
|France
|CM
|30
|Jul 1, 2021
|Jack Wilshere
|England
|CM
|29
|Jul 1, 2021
|Mohamed Diame
|Senegal
|CM
|34
|Jul 1, 2021
|Nabil Bentaleb
|Algeria
|CM
|26
|Jul 1, 2021
|Victor Sanchez
|Spain
|CM
|34
|Sep 9, 2021
|Ramires
|Brazil
|CM
|34
|Nov 27, 2020
|Anicet
|Madagascar
|CM
|31
|Jul 21, 2021
|Gonzalo Castro
|Germany
|CM
|34
|Jul 1, 2021
|Sebastian Cristoforo
|Uruguay
|CM
|28
|Jul 1, 2021
|Marco Parolo
|Italy
|CM
|36
|Jul 1, 2021
|Ramon Azeez
|Nigeria
|CM
|28
|Aug 31, 2021
|Oscar Romero
|Paraguan
|AM
|29
|Aug 28, 2021
|Gaston Ramirez
|Uruguay
|AM
|30
|Jul 1, 2021
|Hatem Ben Arfa
|France
|AM
|34
|Jul 1, 2021
|Sebastian Giovinco
|Italy
|AM
|34
|Aug 15, 2021
|Davide Mariani
|Switzerland
|AM
|30
|Jul 1, 2021
|Roman Eremenko
|Finland
|AM
|34
|Feb 23, 2021
|Farouk Miya
|Uganda
|AM
|23
|Aug 31, 2021
|Giovani dos Santos
|Mexico
|AM
|32
|Jul 1, 2021
|Daniel Avramovski
|North Macedonia
|AM
|26
|Sep 8, 2021
|Thiago Neves
|Brazil
|AM
|36
|Sep 20, 2021
|Carlos Tevez
|Argentina
|AM
|37
|Jul 1, 2021
|Mattheus
|Brazil
|AM
|27
|Aug 31, 2021
|Angel Romero
|Paraguay
|RW
|29
|Aug 28, 2021
|Nathaniel Mendez-Laing
|England
|RW
|29
|Jul 1, 2021
|Jota Peleteiro
|Spain
|RW
|30
|Jul 1, 2021
|Kevin Mirallas
|Belgium
|RW
|34
|Jul 1, 2021
|Iago Falque
|Spain
|RW
|31
|Aug 31, 2021
|Fede Cartabia
|Argentina
|RW
|28
|Aug 19, 2021
|Ibai Gomez
|Spain
|RW
|31
|Jul 16, 2021
|Josh Sims
|England
|RW
|24
|Jul 1, 2021
|Filip Malbasic
|Serbia
|RW
|28
|Aug 31, 2021
|Nabil El Zhar
|France
|RW
|35
|Jul 1, 2021
|Luciano Narsingh
|Netherlands
|RW
|31
|Jul 1, 2021
|Jordon Ibe
|England
|RW
|25
|Jul 1, 2021
|Keko Gontan
|Spain
|RW
|29
|Aug 19, 2021
|Othman El Kabir
|Netherlands
|LW
|30
|Jul 1, 2021
|Diego Perotti
|Argentina
|LW
|33
|Aug 31, 2021
|Salomon Kalou
|Ivory Coast
|LW
|36
|Apr 8, 2021
|Senad Lulic
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|LW
|35
|Jul 1, 2021
|Kwadwo Asamoah
|Ghana
|LW
|32
|Jul 1, 2021
|Youness Mokhtar
|Morocco
|LW
|30
|Jul 1, 2021
|Sergio Diaz
|Paraguay
|LW
|23
|Aug 26, 2021
|Burgui
|Spain
|LW
|27
|Jul 1, 2021
|Victor Rodriguez
|Spain
|LW
|32
|Jul 1, 2021
|Facundo Ferreyra
|Argentina
|ST
|30
|Jul 1, 2021
|Kwang-song Han
|North Korea
|ST
|23
|Jul 1, 2021
|Hal Robson-Kanu
|Wales
|ST
|32
|Jul 1, 2021
|Wilfried Bony
|Ivory Coast
|ST
|32
|Nov 1, 2020
|Andy Carroll
|England
|ST
|32
|Jul 1, 2021
|Yaya Sanogo
|France
|ST
|28
|Jul 1, 2021
|Adrian Lopez
|Spain
|ST
|33
|Jul 1, 2021
|Samuel Armenteros
|Sweden
|ST
|31
|Jul 1, 2021
|Fernando Llorente
|Spain
|ST
|36
|Jul 1, 2021
|Oumar Niasse
|Senegal
|ST
|31
|Jul 1, 2021
|Abdoulaye Sane
|Senegal
|ST
|29
|Jul 1, 2021
|Marco Perez
|Colombia
|ST
|31
|Sep 22, 2021
|Taha Yassine Khenissi
|Tunisia
|ST
|29
|Jul 1, 2021
There are some big names that you'll notice this time around, too.
Jack Wilshere - a free agent this time last year - is back on the list. Miles Jacobson exclusively told us when we spoke to him last year that he was hoping Wilshere would be snapped up to avoid the clamour for his signature - but that didn't stop him implementing the former Arsenal midfielder in his own Watford save. We see you, Miles.
Legendary Brazilian full-back Dani Alves may be 38 but he's on the list as well this time around, while Hatem Ben Arfa is back on there (when isn't he?). Neil Taylor is a decent left-back for a certain level, ex-Manchester City midfielder Fernando is free too, while Jack Rodwell, Ramires and ex-Chelsea star Salomon Kalou might all add something to your side.
READ MORE
FM22 FORMATIONS The best formations and tactics you need to try
FM22 FEATURES Here's every new feature in FM22
FIFA 22 Orders open – plus release date, cover, trailer and everything you need to know about the game
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.