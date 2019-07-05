FourFourTwo Podcast, Episode #11: Why Arsenal fans have reasons to be cheerful
By Conor Pope
Arseblog columnist Tim Stillman discusses why things might still be looking up for Gunners fans, and Chris Flanagan reveals how Kevin Phillips was inspired to success by a smelly toilet
Subscribe on Spotify here now, on Acast here or on iTunes here
FFT editor in chief James Brown is joined by writer and Arsenal blogger Tim Stillman and Bolton’s number one media player Chris Flanagan.
They cover this week’s major talking points from the world of football including the England women’s semi-final against the USA, the continuing saga of VAR and Frank Lampard’s appointment as Chelsea manager.
They examine what Arsenal need to do to achieve success, James shares some of his pre-match superstitions and Kevin Philips gets to the bottom of the infamous ‘Poogate’ controversy.
