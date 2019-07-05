Trending

FourFourTwo Podcast, Episode #11: Why Arsenal fans have reasons to be cheerful

By

 Arseblog columnist Tim Stillman discusses why things might still be looking up for Gunners fans, and Chris Flanagan reveals how Kevin Phillips was inspired to success by a smelly toilet

Subscribe on Spotify here nowon Acast here or on iTunes here

FFT editor in chief James Brown is joined by writer and Arsenal blogger Tim Stillman and Bolton’s number one media player Chris Flanagan.

They cover this week’s major talking points from the world of football including the England women’s semi-final against the USA, the continuing saga of VAR and Frank Lampard’s appointment as Chelsea manager.

They examine what Arsenal need to do to achieve success, James shares some of his pre-match superstitions and Kevin Philips gets to the bottom of the infamous ‘Poogate’ controversy.

