FourFourTwo Podcast, Episode #8: Pre-season purgatory

FFT Editor In Chief James Brown is joined by features writer Chris Flanagan and former Sheff Utd, QPR and Palace midfielder Shaun Derry.

Shaun shares tales of what the summer months mean if you’re a footballer, the job insecurity that comes with this time of year and the players who over-indulge ahead of pre-season training.

He also tells us what the coaching courses don’t prepare you for when you become a manager and pays tribute to former team mate and close friend Justin Edinburgh.

