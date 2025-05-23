Friday Football Quiz, episode 64: Can you get 20 correct answers?

You know how it works by now, welcome back to our Friday speciality here at FourFourTwo.

As we approach a busy summer period, the play-offs are coming to an end, and we even have some new European champions to talk about, but the quizzes keep on coming.

Missed any of our previous episodes? Fear not: check the archive and bring yourself right up to date.

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Future) LAST WEEK Friday Football Quiz, episode 63

We're now up to episode 64, and this week promises to bring you as much fun as ever.

We've got 20 questions for you on a wide range of topics. With it being a Friday, we've also decided there's no time limit, aren't you so lucky!

Sign in to Kwizly, and you can click the 'Hint' button as many times as possible to get rid of one of the answers.

Don’t forget to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and share this quiz with your mates!

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

