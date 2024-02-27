Quiz! Can you name every Premier League player nominated for the Ballon d'Or since 2000?
England's top division has contained a remarkable array of global stars over recent years
15 minutes on the clock, 205 players to guess.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends.
The Ballon d'Or is the most prestigious individual award in football and just being nominated is a huge achievement.
Although Lionel Messi claimed the trophy for an incredible eighth time last year, his name doesn't feature in this quiz.
That's because we're looking for any player who's received a Ballon d'Or nomination during a year in which they've played in the Premier League since 2000.
There are 205 names in total but many of them were consistent enough to feature more than once.
Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.
