Quiz! Can you name every Premier League player nominated for the Ballon d'Or since 2000?

England's top division has contained a remarkable array of global stars over recent years

15 minutes on the clock, 205 players to guess.

The Ballon d'Or is the most prestigious individual award in football and just being nominated is a huge achievement.

Although Lionel Messi claimed the trophy for an incredible eighth time last year, his name doesn't feature in this quiz.

That's because we're looking for any player who's received a Ballon d'Or nomination during a year in which they've played in the Premier League since 2000.

There are 205 names in total but many of them were consistent enough to feature more than once.

