Fulham v Leicester City live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Fulham v Leicester City live stream and match preview, Monday 8 May, 3.00pm BST

Looking for a Fulham v Leicester City live stream? Fulham v Leicester City isn't on TV in the UK.

Leicester City’s desperate bid to maintain their Premier League status continues with a trip to mid-table Fulham.

The Foxes have enjoyed an upturn in form recently, picking up five points from their last three games, but they remain above the relegation zone only courtesy of goal difference.

Fulham’s season is all but over, with the Cottagers stranded in 10th place with a five-point cushion either side of them, but Marco Silva’s side will want to end a strong season on a high and end a three-match losing run.

The first meeting of the season between the clubs ended in a 1-0 win for Fulham in January, decided by an Aleksandar Mitrovic strike.

Kick-off is at 3.00pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Andreas Pereira, Layvin Kurzawa and Tim Ream are injured for Fulham, while Mitrovic is still suspended.

Leicester’s injury list includes James Justin, Jannik Vestergaard, Jonny Evans, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ricardo Pereira and Ryan Bertrand.

Form

Fulham: LLLWW

Leicester City: DDWLL

Referee

Robert Jones will be the referee for Fulham v Leicester City.

Stadium

Fulham v Leicester City will be played at Craven Cottage in London.

Kick-off and channel

Fulham v Leicester City kick-off is at 3.00pm BST on Monday May 8 in the UK. The game isn't being televised in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

