Last minute Premier League tickets! Get a seat for crucial battles in title race and relegation battle
This weekend's Premier League fixtures look like being an absolute corker with Liverpool vs Manchester City and relegation six-pointers just part of the agenda
There are key battles to be played up and down the Premier League this weekend, right from the very top to the very bottom of the division
Our Premier League how-to-watch TV guide will give you all the information you need to know in order to watch the weekend's action from your living room, but what if you'd prefer to head to the stadium itself?
Keep reading for all the last-minute ticket deals you need for this weekend's biggest games and sign up to FourFourTwo's …And It's LIVE! newsletter now to find out how to watch your team.
Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur
Old Trafford is rocking again since Michael Carrick returned as Manchester United interim boss.
Three straight wins have arrived in compelling fashion with Manchester City, Arsenal and Fulham all falling to the revived Red Devils, lifting them to fourth in the Premier League table.
Visiting Tottenham are meanwhile coming in off the back of a six-game winless streak in the league. Games between these two sides rarely disappoint; will there be more dramatic twists in Saturday's lunchtime kick-off? Get down there yourself to find out.
Arsenal vs Sunderland
Arsenal are still sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League after extending their league over Manchester City and Aston Villa last weekend following a setback the previous week.
With just 14 games left to go, Mikel Arteta's side have a clear objective in sight - but newly-promoted Sunderland have been a breath of fresh air this season and are unlikely to go down easily in this Saturday's 3pm kick-off.
Mind you, Sunderland have been unbeaten at home this season but have been much less convincing on the road. A win at the Emirates would be a hell of a way to improve that record - and could have massive implications for the title race.
Bournemouth vs Aston Villa
Aston Villa were one of the sides to lose ground on Arsenal last weekend as they fell to a defeat at home to Brentford, and they will be desperate not to let their title chances end this early in the season by losing again.
But Unai Emery's side could have picked a better side to travel to Bournemouth, in all honesty.
The Cherries have pivoted from an 11-game run without a Premier League victory to taking ten points from their past four games, including late 3-2 home victories over Tottenham and Liverpool. Can they add Villa's scalp to their collection?
Burnley vs West Ham United
The Premier League weekend will kick off with one vital six-pointer in Friday night's clash between Leeds and Nottingham Forest - and there's another clash with even more on the line at Turf Moor at 3pm on Saturday.
Both Burnley and West Ham United have struggled this season and find themselves facing an uphill battle to climb out of the bottom three.
The Hammers visit Lancashire holding the advantage, but defeat to a Burnley side that has not won any of their past 15 league games would be hugely damaging - as well as giving the Clarets faint hopes of getting out of the hole. It should be an interesting one however it goes.
Liverpool vs Manchester City
Perhaps the most compelling fixture in English football over the past decade will get another reprise, and there is plenty on the line for both sides once again...even if they would both be disappointed with their current situations.
Hosts Liverpool are outside the Champions League places after a pitiful start to their Premier League title defence, and a win over second-placed City could be just the thing to kickstart a revival following their 4-1 win over Newcastle last weekend.
But Manchester City retain title aspirations and will either be able to close the gap on Arsenal or at the very least make sure they don't slip any further behind. It's a massive occasion, so if you have the chance to get down to Anfield for it, don't miss it.
