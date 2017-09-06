Garcia: I wasn't allowed to take a pen in Istanbul – I would have tried a Panenka

The Reds famously fought back from 3-0 down at half-time in Istanbul before beating Milan on penalties, securing a fifth European Cup for the Merseysiders.

Dietmar Hamann, Djibril Cisse and Vladimir Smicer all converted from 12 yards as Rafael Benitez’s men overcame the Rossoneri 3-2 on spot-kicks – and Garcia has revealed he wanted to be among the Reds’ first five takers, but was held back.

Speaking exclusively in the October 2017 issue of FourFourTwo magazine, the Spaniard says: “They wouldn’t let me take a penalty! I wanted to take one but Rafa had other ideas. I think I would have been the sixth had it gone to sudden death.”

It’s probably a good job Garcia was bumped down the list, as he reveals he would have tried to chip his penalty – something he did on his Puebla debut in 2011.

“I did the same to score my first goal in Spain too,” he says. “I loved a Panenka. I think I would have attempted one in Istanbul if I’d been allowed to take a penalty!”

